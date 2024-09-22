Meet Hyderabad's richest man, failed in class 12 exam, has a net worth of Rs 58100 crore, he owns...

Dr. Murali Krishna Prasad Divi is the richest man in Hyderabad and built his fortune through Divi's Laboratories.
Dr. Murali Krishna Prasad Divi, founder of Divi’s Laboratories, is the wealthiest man in Hyderabad with a net worth of Rs 75,000 crore. His journey from academic setbacks to leading one of the world’s top active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturers is a testament to his resilience, expertise in chemistry, and commitment to ethical business practices.
1. Richest man of Hyderabad
Dr. Murali Krishna Prasad Divi, the founder and managing director of Divi’s Laboratories, holds the title of Hyderabad’s richest man. His wealth peaked at around Rs 75,000 crore in 2021, largely driven by the success of his pharmaceutical company during the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly due to the demand for anti-viral drug Molnupiravir.
2. Founder of Divi’s Laboratories
Dr. Divi established Divi’s Laboratories in 1990, which has grown to become one of the top three active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturers worldwide. His company provides essential ingredients for major drugs treating various conditions such as arthritis, depression, and epilepsy.
4. Debt-free company with Rs 4,000 crore in cash reserves
One of the major accomplishments of Divi’s Laboratories is its financial discipline. Dr. Divi ensured that the company remained debt-free, having paid off all loans within five years of borrowing. Today, the company holds a strong financial position with Rs 4,000 crore in cash reserves, preparing it for future opportunities.
5. Pioneering green chemistry
Under Dr. Divi’s leadership, the company is now exploring emerging opportunities in green chemistry. The company is investing in the development of peptides like GLP-1 (glutides), which are being used to tackle obesity, positioning Divi’s Labs for continued success in the global pharmaceutical industry.