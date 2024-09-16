Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Manoj Bhargava who is originally from Lucknow is one of the wealthiest individuals associated with the city, having made his mark on the global stage as a US-based billionaire. He gained widespread recognition as the founder of the popular energy drink brand 5-Hour Energy, and he continues to expand his business empire through significant investments in media, technology, and other ventures. Bhargava’s philanthropic efforts also stand out, as he has pledged to use a large portion of his wealth to address global poverty.