Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Manoj Bhargava born in Lucknow is a billionaire entrepreneur known for founding 5-Hour Energy with a net worth of $1.5 billion.

  • Sep 16, 2024, 04:28 PM IST

Manoj Bhargava who is originally from Lucknow is one of the wealthiest individuals associated with the city, having made his mark on the global stage as a US-based billionaire. He gained widespread recognition as the founder of the popular energy drink brand 5-Hour Energy, and he continues to expand his business empire through significant investments in media, technology, and other ventures. Bhargava’s philanthropic efforts also stand out, as he has pledged to use a large portion of his wealth to address global poverty.

1. Manoj Bhargava's Net Worth:

Manoj Bhargava's Net Worth:
Manoj Bhargava, born in Lucknow, is a US-based billionaire with a net worth of $1.5 billion according to Forbes.

 

2. Founder of 5-Hour Energy:

Founder of 5-Hour Energy:
Bhargava is the founder and owner of the popular 5-Hour Energy drink, which has contributed significantly to his fortune.

 

3. Acquisition of Arena Group Holdings:

Acquisition of Arena Group Holdings:
Bhargava has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire 65% of Arena Group Holdings Inc., a media company that owns brands like Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, and Men’s Journal.

 

4. Bridge Media Networks:

Bridge Media Networks:
As part of the Arena Group deal, Bhargava’s privately-held media company, Bridge Media Networks, will become part of Arena Group, expanding his influence in broadcast and digital media.

5. Media Expansion:

Media Expansion:
Bhargava's media ventures include two national television networks, over 100 owned and affiliated stations, and multiple over-the-air, OTT, and CTV agreements.

 

6. Philanthropy and Global Investments:

Philanthropy and Global Investments:
Philanthropy and Global Investments: Bhargava is committed to dedicating most of his wealth to philanthropy, particularly to help the poorest third of the world. He is also a major investor in HANS Premium Water, Diagnostic Green, and Stage2 Innovations.

 

7. Vision for Growth:

Vision for Growth:
Bhargava aims to create a well-capitalized media company with diverse capabilities in digital, print, commerce, and video, all driven by a unified technology platform.

 

