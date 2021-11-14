Meet Bill Gates’ 21-year-old son Rory, who might become Microsoft CEO someday

While his elder sister is an equestrian and younger one aiming to be a ballet, Rory appears to be on a path similar to his father Bill Gates.
When Bill Gates’ eldest child and daughter Jennifer Katherine Gales married fellow equestrian Nayel Nassar, it was one of the few occasions when his second child and only son Rory was seen making a public appearance.
Information about Rory Gates comes mostly through his mother Melinda French Gates, who sometimes posts about her son. Gates junior is known to be reserved and is not public on social media. At 21, he is gathering the best of education as he hones himself for the professional world. One day, Rory Gates might follow in his father’s footsteps to lead Microsoft.
Here’s a glimpse into who is Bill Gates’ son Rory Gates.
1. Brought up in Gates’ posh $150 million mansion
Rory Gates is the middle child of three and the Gates kids grew up in the philanthropist couple’s $150 million, 66,000 square feet mansion called Xanadu 2.0 in Seattle, US. Rory was born in 1999 and grew up with his mom Melinda and sisters Jennifer and Phoebe Adele with dad working 16 hours a day building Microsoft.
2. A feminist who loves puzzles
His mother has proudly proclaimed on social media that her son is a feminist and is obsessed with puzzles. Rory is also a philanthropist like his parents. Like his sisters, Rory grew up in a regulated atmosphere, washing his own dishes and not owning a phone till 14.
3. Education
Just like Bill Gates, Rory went to the Lakeside School in Seattle, Washington. He has a bachelor’s degree in Computer Software Engineering and Economics from Duke University, where his mother went to college. Rory is also an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business.
4. Future plans
Rory Gates is currently at the University of Chicago and is set to pass out in 2022. With son studying in the city, Bill Gates bought a five-bedroom mansion in Chicago for $1.25 million. His mother describes Rory as “compassionate and curious.” While his elder sister is an equestrian and younger one aiming to be a ballet, Rory looks to be on a path similar to his father.