Meet Bill Gates’ 21-year-old son Rory, who might become Microsoft CEO someday

While his elder sister is an equestrian and younger one aiming to be a ballet, Rory appears to be on a path similar to his father Bill Gates.

When Bill Gates’ eldest child and daughter Jennifer Katherine Gales married fellow equestrian Nayel Nassar, it was one of the few occasions when his second child and only son Rory was seen making a public appearance.

Information about Rory Gates comes mostly through his mother Melinda French Gates, who sometimes posts about her son. Gates junior is known to be reserved and is not public on social media. At 21, he is gathering the best of education as he hones himself for the professional world. One day, Rory Gates might follow in his father’s footsteps to lead Microsoft.

Here’s a glimpse into who is Bill Gates’ son Rory Gates.