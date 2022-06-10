Meet Boopesh Reddy, Bengaluru man who bought India's first ever Mercedes AMG GT Black Series worth over Rs 6 crore

Mercedes-Benz has delivered its first-ever AMG GT Black Series car in India. The price of the car is a whopping Rs 5.5 crore (ex-showroom Delhi).
Mercedes AMG GT Black Series is one of the most powerful production cars in the world. The car comes in the 2-door format. It can do 0-100 km/hour in just 3.2 seconds and 0-200 km/hour in just 9 seconds. The car's top speed is 325 km/hour. Mercedes confirmed that the car was delivered to Reddy. Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement that the company would deliver only two cars.
Boopesh Reddy is a well-known name in southern India. He is a businessman by profession and is based out of Bengaluru. Bhoopesh Reddy is a director of a construction company named Bren Corporation Private Limited. He also runs a YouTube channel called Brengarage.
Boopesh Reddy is one of the country's leading car enthusiasts. He has a vast collection of cars in his garage. He has named it BrenGarage. His collection includes many supercars as well.