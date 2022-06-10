Meet Boopesh Reddy, Bengaluru man who bought India's first ever Mercedes AMG GT Black Series worth over Rs 6 crore

2/4

Mercedes AMG GT Black Series is one of the most powerful production cars in the world. The car comes in the 2-door format. It can do 0-100 km/hour in just 3.2 seconds and 0-200 km/hour in just 9 seconds. The car's top speed is 325 km/hour. Mercedes confirmed that the car was delivered to Reddy. Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement that the company would deliver only two cars.