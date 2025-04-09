1 . Early life and academic pursuits

1

Born on July 17, 1994, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Ananya Birla is the eldest child of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla. She developed an early interest in music, learning to play the santoor at the age of eleven. Ananya attended the American School of Bombay before pursuing a degree in economics and management at the University of Oxford. ​