Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Jensen Huang, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, Jeff Bezos, Jim Walton, Alice Walton, and Michael Dell are the top wealth gainers of 2024, with substantial increases in their fortunes driven by strong stock performances and strategic investments in AI and technology. These individuals, from tech moguls to retail heirs, have achieved significant financial gains this year, reflecting broader trends in the market.
1. Jensen Huang:
As the founder and CEO of Nvidia, Huang has seen his wealth skyrocket this year. Nvidia’s stock surged 140%, pushing its market value to approximately $2.9 trillion and boosting Huang's net worth to over $100 billion. Nvidia has become a key player in the AI sector, making Huang one of the top wealth gainers.
2. Mark Zuckerberg:
Mark Zuckerberg: The cofounder and CEO of Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, has experienced significant gains. Meta’s stock increased by 48% this year due to high investor confidence in Zuckerberg’s investments in AI and the metaverse. This has added nearly $60 billion to his net worth.
3. Larry Ellison:
Co-founder, executive chairman, and CTO of Oracle, Ellison's fortune has grown as Oracle's stock rose 58% this year. The company’s focus on providing cloud data centers for AI businesses has driven this increase, significantly boosting Ellison's wealth.
4. Jeff Bezos:
The founder and former CEO of Amazon has seen Amazon’s shares climb 24% this year. Investors are optimistic about Amazon's ability to leverage AI for sales and expand its cloud infrastructure through Amazon Web Services, contributing to Bezos’s growing wealth.
5. Jim Walton:
The youngest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, Jim Walton's fortune has surged as Walmart’s stock increased by 52% this year. This boost is attributed to strong consumer spending amid economic challenges, propelling Walton's net worth to $100 billion.
6. Alice Walton:
The only daughter of Sam Walton and currently the world's richest woman, Alice Walton overtook L'Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers in August. Her wealth has grown substantially, thanks to Walmart's impressive stock performance.
7. Michael Dell:
Founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, Dell's wealth has grown as Dell’s shares jumped 49% this year. The company's shift towards AI-powered devices and servers has driven this increase, enhancing Dell's financial standing.