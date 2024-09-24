Meet 5 non-IIT graduates behind India’s top startups

Here are some successful entrepreneurs who do not belong to IITs.
When we think of India’s most successful startups, it's easy to assume that the minds behind them must be graduates of the elite Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). But success, as these entrepreneurs have shown, doesn’t always come from prestigious institutions. In fact, some of India’s biggest startup successes were born in classrooms far removed from the IIT lecture halls.
1. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder of Paytm
India’s largest digital payments platform. A graduate of Delhi College of Engineering (now Delhi Technological University, DTU), Vijay didn’t have the IIT stamp on his resume, but that didn’t stop him from envisioning a digital revolution. Starting with humble beginnings, he transformed how millions of Indians pay for goods and services. Today, Paytm stands tall with a market capitalization of Rs 41480 crore in 2024, a testament to the power of resilience and forward-thinking.
2. Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of OYO Rooms
At just 17, dropped out of the Indian School of Business and Finance, driven by an entrepreneurial spirit few his age possess. Armed with a passion for creating affordable accommodations, Agarwal launched OYO Rooms, a budget hotel chain that now spans multiple continents. As of 2024, OYO holds a market cap of Rs 7172 crore. His story is proof that formal education is not the only path to success.
3. Kunal Shah, the founder of Freecharge
Armed with a philosophy degree from Wilson College, Shah built one of India’s first successful digital payment solutions. His unconventional background didn’t stop him from selling Freecharge to Snapdeal in 2015 and continuing to innovate in the fintech space. As of 2024, Freecharge's market cap sits at Rs 2314 crore. Shah's journey showcases the importance of creativity over convention.
4. Shashank ND, the founder of Practo
Chose healthcare over typical tech startups, creating a digital platform that revolutionised the way Indians access medical services. A graduate from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Shashank’s vision brought healthcare to millions through technology, and Practo now holds a market cap of Rs 3491 crore in 2024.
5. Ashish Hemrajani, the founder of BookMyShow
Ashish’s entrepreneurial journey began after graduating from Mithibai College in Mumbai, and later pursuing an MBA from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics. His relentless dedication saw him travelling 30 kilometres daily for his education. As of 2024, BookMyShow is valued at Rs 7518 crore, making it the go-to platform for ticket bookings in India.