Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tigor and other new CNG cars with best mileage in India

Compared to other fuels like gasoline, diesel, and LPG, compressed natural gas, or CNG, has been deemed to be a superior choice (Liquefied Petroleum Gas). Although CNG has been used for a time outside of India, the nation has only just begun to use the fuel. In reality, CNG-powered vehicles are currently produced and sold by a large number of the nation's automakers, and they are flying off the shelves. Auto-rickshaws and other public transportation vehicles were first supplied CNG, but today conventional automobiles now also use the fuel.
1. Maruti Suzuki XL6 CNG
The XL6 CNG is powered by a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine that produces 88 horsepower and 121.5 Newton-meters of torque when operating on compressed natural gas, and 101 horsepower and 136 Newton-meters of torque when operating on petrol. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, and unlike the petrol XL6, the CNG model does not offer the 6-speed automatic as an option. The XL6 CNG has a claimed fuel economy of 26.32km/kg, according to Maruti Suzuki.
2. Toyota Glanza CNG
The 1.2-litre K-Series engine in the Toyota Glanza produces 98.5Nm of maximum torque and 77.5PS of maximum power when operated in CNG mode. The engine produces a maximum of 90PS and a maximum of 113Nm of torque while operating in petrol mode. The petrol model has both MT and AMT choices, in contrast to the CNG vehicle's single MT option. The quoted mileage for the Toyota Glanza CNG is 30.61 km/kg. The stated mileage for the Glanza petrol MT is 22.35 km/l, while for the Glanza petrol AMT, it is 22.94 km/l.
3. Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG
The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine in the new Maruti Swift CNG is capable of producing 81 horsepower and 113 Nm of maximum torque. The statistics would decrease to 70 horsepower and 95 Nm of maximum torque when the fuel type was changed to CNG. Prior to the release of the new Dual Jet 1.2 litre petrol motor, it was the same petrol engine that was available on a number of Maruti models. On the basic Swift and Dzire, the new 1.2 litre engine produces 89 horsepower and 113 pound-feet of peak torque. The only available transmission is a 5-speed manual transmission; the AMT option is not available. Swift CNG's mileage is 30.9 kilometres per kilogramme.
4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG
When running on CNG, the 1.2-litre K-Series engine in the Maruti Suzuki Baleno generates 98.5Nm of maximum torque and 77.5PS of maximum power. In petrol mode, the engine generates a maximum of 90PS and a maximum torque of 113Nm. In contrast to the CNG vehicle's sole MT option, the petrol variant has both MT and AMT. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG has a mileage of 30.61 km/kg.
5. Tata Tigor i-CNG
Tata Tigor i-CNG has a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Revotron petrol engine that complies with BS6 standards; at its peak, it generates 72.4 horsepower and 95 Newton-meters of torque while running on compressed natural gas. Running costs for the Tigor iCNG should be less than Rs 3 per km in real world conditions, based on the vehicle's claimed ARAI mileage of 26.49 km/kg.
6. Toyota Urban Cruiser
The 1.5-litre K-series engine will power the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG, which will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Claimed CNG fuel economy for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is 26.1km/kg.