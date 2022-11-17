Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tigor and other new CNG cars with best mileage in India

3/6

The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine in the new Maruti Swift CNG is capable of producing 81 horsepower and 113 Nm of maximum torque. The statistics would decrease to 70 horsepower and 95 Nm of maximum torque when the fuel type was changed to CNG. Prior to the release of the new Dual Jet 1.2 litre petrol motor, it was the same petrol engine that was available on a number of Maruti models. On the basic Swift and Dzire, the new 1.2 litre engine produces 89 horsepower and 113 pound-feet of peak torque. The only available transmission is a 5-speed manual transmission; the AMT option is not available. Swift CNG's mileage is 30.9 kilometres per kilogramme.