Mark Zuckerberg sells his luxurious 7,400 square foot home for $31 million, see pics

The 7,400 square foot mansion has seen several renovations since Zuckerberg bought it for $10 million in 2012.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly sold his luxurious residence in San Francisco for three times the price he bought it for over a decade ago. The 7,400 square foot mansion located in the Dolores Heights area was bought for $10 million in 2012.

1. Zuckerberg’s San Francisco mansion

Zuckerberg’s San Francisco mansion
1/4

The 4-storey property has seen significant renovation since Zuckerberg bought it a decade ago. It is believed to be the most expensive home in San Francisco.

2. Biggest deal in San Francisco in 2022

Biggest deal in San Francisco in 2022
2/4

Zuckerberg is reportedly selling the home at $31 million, which is triple the cost price. The new buyer is reportedly located in Delaware.

3. Zuckerberg residence in controversy

Zuckerberg residence in controversy
3/4

The San Francisco residence has been in controversy. Neighbours have complained about the construction and raised the issue of cars parked “illegally” outside his house. There have also been protests related to Facebook outside the house.

4. ​Not the only Zuckerberg property

​Not the only Zuckerberg property
4/4

The billionaire tech tycoon owns several other properties, with a reported figure being around 10. This includes a luxurious residence made of “five houses” in Silicon Valley, which is reportedly valued at $37million. He also has a $7million home in Palo Alto that was bought in 2011 and later extended as Zuckerbery bought and merged  four more properties that surrounded it. 

Photos: Google, Twitter, Instagram

Photos: Google, Twitter, Instagram

