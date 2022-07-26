Mark Zuckerberg sells his luxurious 7,400 square foot home for $31 million, see pics

4/4

The billionaire tech tycoon owns several other properties, with a reported figure being around 10. This includes a luxurious residence made of “five houses” in Silicon Valley, which is reportedly valued at $37million. He also has a $7million home in Palo Alto that was bought in 2011 and later extended as Zuckerbery bought and merged four more properties that surrounded it.

READ | Zomato's share price would have been Rs 450 if...: Ashneer Grover's advice

Photos: Google, Twitter, Instagram