Mahindra XUV700, Tata Nexon and other cars under Rs 15 lakh in India with 5-star safety rating: IN PICS

As car buyers in India are getting more aware about the safety features offered by the manufacturer, the Global NCAP rating is one of the key factors that they look at before finalising their purchase. For those who are unaware, Global NCAP is a major programme of the Towards Zero Foundation, a UK based charity working internationally in support of the new UN Decade of Action for Road Safety, with a goal of halving road deaths and serious injuries by 2030. The programme assesses numerous safety aspects of the cars via crash tests and offers ratings out of 5 as per their performance in those assessments. The ratings of the car can vary according to the assessment. For example a car can get 4-stars in adult occupant protection and it is possible for it to score 3-stars in child occupant protection. To help you understand the Indian car market better, here are cars with 5-star safety rating in adult occupant protection under Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).