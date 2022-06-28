Mahindra XUV700, Tata Nexon and other cars under Rs 15 lakh in India with 5-star safety rating: IN PICS

Here are cars with 5-star safety rating in adult occupant protection under Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).
As car buyers in India are getting more aware about the safety features offered by the manufacturer, the Global NCAP rating is one of the key factors that they look at before finalising their purchase. For those who are unaware, Global NCAP is a major programme of the Towards Zero Foundation, a UK based charity working internationally in support of the new UN Decade of Action for Road Safety, with a goal of halving road deaths and serious injuries by 2030. The programme assesses numerous safety aspects of the cars via crash tests and offers ratings out of 5 as per their performance in those assessments. The ratings of the car can vary according to the assessment. For example a car can get 4-stars in adult occupant protection and it is possible for it to score 3-stars in child occupant protection. To help you understand the Indian car market better, here are cars with 5-star safety rating in adult occupant protection under Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).
1. Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra recently achieved its second ‘Safer Choice’ Award for the XUV 700. The Award is only available to automakers achieving high levels of safety performance. In November 2021 the XUV700 was rated with five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection. It had one of the highest combined occupant safety ratings of any car tested in the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign.
2. Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon is one of the most selling compact SUVs in the country. It was the first made-in-India vehicle to get a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. The car secured 5-star in adult occupant protection and 3-star in child occupant protection. The Tata Nexon gets various safety features such as ABS with EBD, dual airbags, emergency brake assist and others.
3. Mahindra XUV300
The Mahindra XUV300 is the first car from the automaker to receive a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Launched in 2019, the SUV secured 5-star in adult occupant protection and 4-star in child occupant protection. The top model of Mahindra XUV 300 gets 6 airbags along with several other safety features such as speed sensing door lock, panic braking signal and others.
4. Tata Punch
The newest car from Tata Motors, Tata Punch is one of the smallest SUVs available in the Indian market. The micro-SUV was launched by the company late last year and it gets 5-star in adult occupant protection and 4-star in child occupant protection. The car comes with two airbags, ISOFIX mounts, 4-channel ABS and several other safety features.
5. Tata Altroz
Another vehicle from Tata Motors in the list. The Tata Altroz is the first premium hatchback to secure a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Thanks to ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts and other safety features, the Tata Altroz gets 5-star in adult occupant protection and 3-star in child occupant protection.