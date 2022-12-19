Inside pics of Lionel Messi’s enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars

Lionel Messi wealth, net worth: Luxurious villas, hotel empire, private jet, yacht, other expensive things World Cup star owns.
One of the greatest footballers ever, Lionel Messi fulfilled his destiny by adding the elusive FIFA World Cup trophy to his cabinet. Winning the final against France in Qatar and leading Argentina to glory will see Messi’s brand rise further and bring a massive windfall for the star sportsperson, who already earns more than any other athlete on earth.
Messi earned a whopping Rs 616 crore ($75 million) from his football contracts last year. Away from the field, he earned another Rs 450 crore (55 million) from investments and endorsements. His total net worth is estimated to top Rs 4800 crore ($600 million). From his club salary with the Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Messi cashes in nearly 7.26 lakh per hour. Here’s some inside pics that help better imagine the enormous wealth that the Argentina star has earned in his legendary career.
1. Hotel empire
In 2017, Messi turned from a highly intelligent footballer to an astute businessman. He ventured into the luxury hospitality industry and owns a hotel empire called ‘MiM Hotels’. Messi’s chain of resorts and hotels in Barcelona, Mallorca, Aran Valley and Ibiza are operated by the Majestic Hotel Group. He has at least 4 hotels including a winter resort. His Barcelona hotel saw trouble and had to be demolished for balconies bigger than permitted.
2. Private jet ‘Number 10’
Messi is one of the few elite sports persons who own their own private jets. Messi owns a 2004 Gulfstream V private jet which is worth over Rs 120 crore. He has his number of choice ‘10’ on the tail of the aircraft that can fly sixteen people and has luxury spaces including a kitchen. The steps of the plane have his wife Antonella and their kids' names engraved.
3. Luxury yacht ‘Seven C
Messi also owns a massive yacht called Maiora Seven C. The cost of the luxury yacht is reportedly upwards of Rs 100 crore ($12.2 million). Messi has often been spotted having a good time on his yacht with his family and friends, including some famous footballers. The yacht is 92-feet in length and houses four suites, a VIP room, luxury amenities, and toys like kayaks and wave runners.
4. Mansions across the world
Messi has bought and owned a number of luxurious properties around the world in his career. His main residence is in Barcelona, where he played for the majority of his club career before moving to PSG. Apart from the Rs 58 crore ($7 million) palace with a pool, theatre, spa, indoor gym, and football field, Messi has an estate house in Rosario, his hometown back in Argentina called ‘The Fortress’. Messi has also owned a luxury condo in Miami, Florida and rents a luxury mansion in Paris.
5. Messi’s million-dollar garage
Messi is a luxury car aficionado in his own right. His garage is made up of exquisite wheels including the likes of Maserati Gran Turismo, Dodge Charger SRT8, Ferrari F430 Spyder and Pagani Zonda Tricolore. Lionel Messi was rumoured to have bought the most expensive car in the world some years ago for Rs 300 crore ($37 million). However, it was never confirmed.
READ | Know the love story of 'childhood sweethearts' Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo
Photos: Social Media, Twitter, Forbes