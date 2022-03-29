Search icon
Inside pics of Sugar Cosmetics CEO and Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh’s luxurious Mumbai home

From humble beginnings, Vineeta Singh today lives in a luxurious apartment located in the upscale residential Mumbai neighbourhood of Powai.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 29, 2022, 08:14 PM IST

The dynamic CEO of Sugar Cosmetics Vineeta Singh gained popularity as one of the judges of the hit business reality show Shark Tank India. Equipped with an engineering degree from IIT Madras and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, a 23-year-old Vineeta arrived in Mumbai to make her entrepreneurial dreams come true. She first lived in a “matchbox house” in the city which would get flooded in monsoons, she had once revealed.

After trying multiple ventures, she finally hit the bullseye with her third startup, Sugar Cosmetics. Today, the young cosmetic tycoon is reportedly worth around Rs 300 crore. From the humble beginnings, she today lives in a luxurious apartment located in the upscale residential Mumbai neighbourhood of Powai, which she shares with her husband and Sugar Cosmetics Co-founder Kaushik Mukherjee and their children. Both the entrepreneurs regularly post photographs clicked at their plush home on social media.

1. Design elements

Design elements
1/3

With adequate lighting and understated interiors, Vineeta Singh’s apartment is located in Powai, an upscale suburban locality in Mumbai where the prices of properties can reportedly rise as high as Rs 75,000 per square feet.

2. Several modern amenities

Several modern amenities
2/3

The house is equipped with a modernistic modular kitchen, a large French window, plush blue sofas and some minimalistic decorative elements.

3. Equipped for fitness needs

Equipped for fitness needs
3/3

Juggling her roles as a mother and an entrepreneur, Vineeta Singh is also a fitness aficionado along with husband Kaushik. Both regularly post photographs from marathons and work outs at their luxurious home.

 

Pics Courtesy: Instagram screengrab @kaushikmkj, @vineetasng

