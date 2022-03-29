Inside pics of Sugar Cosmetics CEO and Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh’s luxurious Mumbai home

The dynamic CEO of Sugar Cosmetics Vineeta Singh gained popularity as one of the judges of the hit business reality show Shark Tank India. Equipped with an engineering degree from IIT Madras and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, a 23-year-old Vineeta arrived in Mumbai to make her entrepreneurial dreams come true. She first lived in a “matchbox house” in the city which would get flooded in monsoons, she had once revealed.

After trying multiple ventures, she finally hit the bullseye with her third startup, Sugar Cosmetics. Today, the young cosmetic tycoon is reportedly worth around Rs 300 crore. From the humble beginnings, she today lives in a luxurious apartment located in the upscale residential Mumbai neighbourhood of Powai, which she shares with her husband and Sugar Cosmetics Co-founder Kaushik Mukherjee and their children. Both the entrepreneurs regularly post photographs clicked at their plush home on social media.