Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets and more

Dharmendra once intruded into Dilip Kumar's home, walked to bedroom, ran away after...; Sholay actor finally met his 'elder brother' when...
Dharmendra's first love came long before Hema Malini, wrote poem for her, got separated when..., she was daughter of...
Ethiopian Volcano: Ash from Hayli Gubbi volcano may hit NW India, Delhi; DGCA asks airlines to...
'Modi will issue fatwa against him': Netizens demand boycott of Farhan Akhtar after he calls Jawaharlal Nehru his 'favourite PM'
Flights cancelled after DGCA issued advisory to airlines as ash plume from Ethiopian volcano extends over northern Arabian Sea
'Mera 10 kilo khoon kam ho gaya hai': Sachin Tendulkar pays moving tribute to legendary actor Dharmendra
Dharmendra felt 'very guilty' when he took alcohol in front of his sons: 'Unlike Bobby, Sunny could never...'
Elon Musk predicts jobs' future, claims in the next decade work would become...'It will be like...'
Justice Surya Kant becomes 53rd CJI: Know all about his educational qualifications, family members, and more
Dharmendra bribed spot boys with Rs 20 each for 'extra hugs' with Hema Malini on Sholay set, Ramesh Sippy says 'it took time for me to...'
BUSINESS
Prashant Tamta | Nov 24, 2025, 08:42 PM IST
1.Gautam Adani's Rs 400 crore Delhi mansion
Gautam Adani made headlines in 2020 when he purchased one of Delhi’s most prestigious real estate acquisitions. His luxurious bungalow in Lutyens is spread over 25,000 square feet. The property was previously owned by Aditya Estates.
2.Gautam Adani's Ahmedabad home
Shantivan, Adani's Ahmedabad home, is one of the most premium homes in the city. This luxurious mansion is situated in one of Ahmedabad’s most upscale areas, adding to its exclusivity and high market value.
3.Gautam Adani's private jets
The Indian billionaire owns three private jets: a Bombardier, a Beechcraft, and a Hawker.
4.Fleet of elite cars
Adani owns several luxurious cars, including the Rolls-Royce Ghost. a scarlet Ferrari and a BMW 7 Series.
5.Gautam Adani's net worth
According to Forbes, the indian billionaire has a net worth of USD 67.6 billion, as of November 24. His flagship firm Adani Enterprises has a market cap of Rs 2.77 lakh crore.