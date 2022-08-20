Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

In pics: Top 10 richest women of India

The richest Indian woman according to the Kotak-Hurun list was Roshni Nadar Malhotra followed by Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar who is on the second spot

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 20, 2022, 03:13 PM IST

It is time to talk about the women who have made significant life achievements through sheer effort and are now among the richest women in the nation or the world.  

1. Roshni Nadar Malhotra

Roshni Nadar Malhotra
1/10

HCL Technologies' chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra has ranked as the richest woman in India, with a 54 per cent jump in her networth to Rs 84,330 crore in 2021 in the Kotak Private Banking-Hurun list 2022.

2. Falguni Nayar

Falguni Nayar
2/10

Popular beauty e-commerce chain Nykaa's founder and CEO Falguni Nayar is now one of the world's wealthiest women after recently achieving the feat of becoming the country's richest self-made woman billionaire.

3. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
3/10

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CMD, of an Indian biopharmaceutical company Biocon, today is a role model for aspiring women entrepreneurs. Wealth was Rs 29,030 in INR crores. 

4. Nilima Motaparti

Nilima Motaparti
4/10

Nilima Motaparti, director at Divi’s Laboratories, saw her wealth rise by 50 percent. Her wealth is nearly Rs 28,180 crore. On the list of the richest women in India, she came in at number four.

5. Radha Vembu

Radha Vembu
5/10

Radha Vembu is a founder of Zoho with her brother Sridhar Vembu. Her current net worth is Rs. 26,260 billion.

6. Leena Gandhi Tewari

Leena Gandhi Tewari
6/10

The chairman of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm USV is Leena Gandhi Tewari. She is the most philanthropic individual on the list with donations totaling over 24 crore rupees.

7. Anu Aga

Anu Aga
7/10

Anu Aga served as the chairman of Thermax from 1996 to 2004. Their estimated net worth is Rs 14,530 crore.

(Pic- Moneycontrol.com)

8. Neha Narkhede

Neha Narkhede
8/10

Neha Narkhede is a co-founder of Confluent. Her net worth is Rs 13,380 crore.

9. Vandana Lal

Vandana Lal
9/10

Vandana Lal is a director at Dr Lal PathLabs. Her net worth is Rs 6,810 crore.

10. Renu Munjal

Renu Munjal
10/10

Renu Munjal, wife of the late Raman Munjal. She is a managing director of Hero FinCorp. Her net worth is Rs 6,620 crores.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Janmashtami: 2 die of suffocation at overcrowded Banke Bihari temple in Mathura
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.