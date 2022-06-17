IN PICS: These Audi powered e-rickshaws will hit the Indian roads next year

These electric rickshaws are powered by used batteries taken from test vehicles in the Audi e-tron test fleet.
You may soon be able to spot Audi powered e-rickshaws on the Indian streets as German–Indian start-up Nunam is bringing three electric rickshaws to the country. These electric rickshaws are powered by used batteries taken from test vehicles in the Audi e-tron test fleet. Funded by the Audi Environmental Foundation Nunam will provide the rickshaws to NGO. Nunam developed the three prototypes in collaboration with the training team at Audi’s Neckarsulm site, which in turn benefits from the intensive intercultural exchange. This is the first joint project between both Audi AG and the Audi Environmental Foundation in addition to Nunam.
1. Audi powered e-rickshaws will hit the roads early next year
The e-rickshaws powered by second-life batteries are scheduled to hit the roads in India for the first time in a pilot project in early 2023. There they will be made available to a non-profit organization. Women in particular will be able to use the all-electric rickshaws to transport their goods to market for sale, all without the need for intermediaries.
2. These e-rickshaws have an ideal eco-efficiency
With a high-energy-density battery and comparatively low vehicle weight, the electric motor doesn’t have to be particularly powerful, since rickshaw drivers in India travel neither fast nor far. While electrically powered rickshaws are not an uncommon sight on the roads of the subcontinent today, they often run on lead-acid batteries, which have a relatively short service life and are often not disposed of properly.
3. The e-rickshaws charge using power from solar charging stations
The e-rickshaws charge using power from solar charging stations. The solar panels are located on the roofs of the local partner’s premises. During the day, sunlight charges an e-tron battery, which acts as a buffer storage unit. And in the evening, the power is passed on to the rickshaws.
4. The batteries’ remaining can be later used for stationary applications
Moreover, after the battery has spent its first life in an Audi e-tron and its second in an e-rickshaw, it has not necessarily reached the end of the road. In a third step, the batteries’ remaining power might be used for stationary applications such as LED lighting.