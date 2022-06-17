IN PICS: These Audi powered e-rickshaws will hit the Indian roads next year

You may soon be able to spot Audi powered e-rickshaws on the Indian streets as German–Indian start-up Nunam is bringing three electric rickshaws to the country. These electric rickshaws are powered by used batteries taken from test vehicles in the Audi e-tron test fleet. Funded by the Audi Environmental Foundation Nunam will provide the rickshaws to NGO. Nunam developed the three prototypes in collaboration with the training team at Audi’s Neckarsulm site, which in turn benefits from the intensive intercultural exchange. This is the first joint project between both Audi AG and the Audi Environmental Foundation in addition to Nunam.