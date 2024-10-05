Search icon
In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, is a widely celebrated personality globally. Widely known for her incredible fashion sense, Nita Ambani grabbed eyeballs at the NMACC event through her impeccable dressing.

  Oct 05, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

Nita Ambani, along with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, their daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Executive Director of the Piramal Group, Anand Piramal, stole the show at the NMACC event for the opening night of the 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' (WPY). Let's check out details here. 

1. About NMACC

Founded in March, 2023, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of arts, aimed at preserving and promoting Indian culture and arts. 

 

2. Check out Nita's pictures

Gracefully dressed in a wine coloured maxi-dress, Nita Ambani was the centre of attention. She also expressed happiness over the inauguration of NMACC and recalled the precious moments. 

3. Daughter Isha Ambani looked drop dead gorgeous

Isha Ambani, who donned a silver colour co-ord set, was looking drop dead gorgeous at the mega event. Her white-coloured pumps were cherry on the cake!

4. Nita expresses gratitude

Speaking at the event, Nita Ambani said, "I stand before you with a heart full of joy and a deep sense of gratitude. Thank you for an extraordinary year of firsts! Your presence has energized us", as quoted by news agency ANI. 

 

5. 'It's a year already': Nita Ambani

Expressing excitement during her address at NMACC event, Nita Ambani said, "It's a year already. And what a year it's been! It feels just like yesterday that we inaugurated NMACC. Memories of that opening night are still so fresh and vivid that I can recall every moment of excitement, uncertainty, and nervousness."

