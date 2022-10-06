In Pics: Kishore Kumar's old bungalow worth Rs 19.24 cr turned into Virat Kohli' s stunning restaurant

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has converted legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s old bungalow – ‘Gouri Kunj’ -- into a swanky restaurant and he on Wednesday gave the fans a glimpse of his new venture. 'Gouri Kunj', once owned by the late great singer, will now be known as the ‘One8 Commune’. The restaurant located in Juhu, Mumbai, promises to cater every community in terms of food. Look at some mesmerising photos of stunning restaurant, One8 Commune. According to the Economic Times, Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma spent around Rs 19.24 crore for 8 acres of land in Alibaug earlier this year.













