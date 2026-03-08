Hurun Rich List 2026: India's total number of billionaires rises to 308; Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Roshni Nadar Malhotra top list; Know their net worth

‘Bahut zaroorat thi pyar ki’: Teary eyed YouTuber, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal livestreams car crash, hospitalised
BUSINESS
Vanshika Tyagi | Mar 08, 2026, 09:13 AM IST
1.Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is the richest person in India and Asia. His net worth has reached Rs 9.8 trillion, which is 9% higher than last year. The total wealth of all Indian billionaires increased by 10% to Rs 112.6 trillion compared to last year. About 199 billionaires became richer, while the wealth of 109 either decreased or stayed the same.
2.Gautam Adani
After Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Adani Group Chief, remained the second richest person in India. However, his wealth fell by 14% over the past year, bringing his net worth down to Rs 7.5 trillion.
3.Roshni Nadar Malhotra
Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCL Technologies, was third with a wealth of Rs 3.2 trillion and remained the only woman among India’s 10 richest individuals. Women make up about 7% of India’s billionaires.
4.Cyrus Poonawalla
Cyrus S. Poonawalla, founder and chairman of Serum Institute of India in Pune, recorded the biggest increase in wealth in India. His wealth grew by nearly Rs 0.91 trillion during the year. The healthcare sector added the highest number of new billionaires, with 53 people entering the list.
5.Ritesh Agarwal
India's youngest billionaire is Ritesh Agarwal, founder of Oyo, aged 32, with a net worth of Rs 14,440 crore.