BUSINESS

Hurun Rich List 2026: India's total number of billionaires rises to 308; Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Roshni Nadar Malhotra top list; Know their net worth

India now has 308 billionaires, which is 24 more than last year, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2026 released on Saturday, March 7. India became the third country in the world with the highest number of billionaires, after the United States and China.

Vanshika Tyagi | Mar 08, 2026, 09:13 AM IST

1.Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani
1

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is the richest person in India and Asia. His net worth has reached Rs 9.8 trillion, which is 9% higher than last year. The total wealth of all Indian billionaires increased by 10% to Rs 112.6 trillion compared to last year. About 199 billionaires became richer, while the wealth of 109 either decreased or stayed the same.

2.Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani
2

After Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Adani Group Chief, remained the second richest person in India. However, his wealth fell by 14% over the past year, bringing his net worth down to Rs 7.5 trillion.

3.Roshni Nadar Malhotra

Roshni Nadar Malhotra
3

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCL Technologies, was third with a wealth of Rs 3.2 trillion and remained the only woman among India’s 10 richest individuals. Women make up about 7% of India’s billionaires.

 

4.Cyrus Poonawalla

Cyrus Poonawalla
4

Cyrus S. Poonawalla, founder and chairman of Serum Institute of India in Pune, recorded the biggest increase in wealth in India. His wealth grew by nearly Rs 0.91 trillion during the year. The healthcare sector added the highest number of new billionaires, with 53 people entering the list.

5.Ritesh Agarwal

Ritesh Agarwal
5

India's youngest billionaire is Ritesh Agarwal, founder of Oyo, aged 32, with a net worth of Rs 14,440 crore.

 

