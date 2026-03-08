Hurun Rich List 2026: India's total number of billionaires rises to 308; Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Roshni Nadar Malhotra top list; Know their net worth

1 . Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is the richest person in India and Asia. His net worth has reached Rs 9.8 trillion, which is 9% higher than last year. The total wealth of all Indian billionaires increased by 10% to Rs 112.6 trillion compared to last year. About 199 billionaires became richer, while the wealth of 109 either decreased or stayed the same.