GSP Trade Program: How India reacted to Trump decision to remove US trade privileges

The US official reiterated that India needs to address America's major concerns related to market access and data localisation.
The US is not going to reverse its decision to terminate India's designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the key GSP trade program with a senior Trump administration official terming the suspension a "done deal".
The Generalized System of Preference (GSP) is the largest and oldest US trade preference program and is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries.
India Saturday said it will continue to work with the US to strengthen economic ties in the wake of America's decision to withdraw export benefits under a programme.
The US has said with effect from June 5, it will withdraw incentives to Indian exporters provided under its Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) programme.
In a statement, the commerce ministry said in any relationship, particularly in the area of economic ties, there are ongoing issues which get resolved mutually from time to time.
"We view this issue as a part of this regular process and will continue to build on our strong ties with the US, both economic and people to people. We are confident that the two nations will continue to work together intensively for further growing these ties in a mutually beneficial manner," it said.
It said that the GSP benefits given by developed countries like the US to developing nations such as India are "unilateral, non reciprocal and non discriminatory".
1. Annoucement made on March 4 with a 60-day notice period
On March 4, President Donald Trump announced that the US intended to terminate India's designation as a beneficiary developing country under the GSP program.
The 60-day notice period ended on May 3. A formal notification is now expected anytime.
The Trump administration has prioritised working with the Government of India to ensure that US companies have a level playing field, a senior State Department official told reporters on Thursday, hours after Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister for a second time following his spectacular electoral victory in the general elections.
2. India was the largest beneficiary of GSP programme
"The persistent market access issues, which we were engaged with our Indian counterparts over the last year, led us to announce in March that we would be suspending or withdrawing India's benefits under the generalised system of Preferences Program," the US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.
"That suspension is a done deal. Now the task is how do we look ahead; how do we work under the second Modi administration, to identify a path forward?" the official said, reflecting the Trump administration's decision that the GSP termination is final.
Under the GSP program, nearly 2,000 products including auto components and textile materials can enter the US duty-free if the beneficiary developing countries meet the eligibility criteria established by Congress.
India was the largest beneficiary of the program in 2017 with USD 5.7 billion in imports to the US given duty-free status and Turkey the fifth largest with USD 1.7 billion in covered imports, according to a Congressional Research Service report issued in January.
3. India is prepare to address policies concern of the US
"We believe there's enormous potential to grow our trade relationship and to help stimulate the jobs that Prime Minister Modi is committed to bringing to an overwhelmingly young Indian population.
"We believe that if India is prepared to address policies including data localisation and e-commerce measures, that served to stifle international investment from top tier companies, that we can continue to make significant progress moving forward," the official said.
Noting that President Trump has already made the announcement regarding his decision to terminate the designation of India as a beneficiary nation under GSP, the official said there was a 60-day notification to the US Congress.
The official said that does not rule out in the future, being able to achieve the reforms and the market access that the US needs under this program to restore benefits.
4. India to address various policy issues related to data protection
"But I think we need to be looking forward at how do we relaunch an ambitious set of discussions between our trade teams in order to address these outstanding irritants," the official said, asserting that there is every reason to believe that the GSP suspension will move forward.
Responding to questions, the official reiterated that India needed to address some of its major concerns, in particular, those related to market access and data localisation.
"Data localisation is a phenomenon that's been taking place globally where we've seen increasing digital protectionism. While we recognise that there are legitimate security and privacy and law enforcement issues related to data protection, we're looking at nearly eight per cent of India's GDP, about USD 160 billion is associated with IT firms who depend upon the free flow of data," the official said.
So, the US does not want to see market access barriers to American firms in India when the Indian companies currently enjoy largely unfettered access to the US markets, the official said.
5. India-US trade is about $142 billion
These issues, as well as that surrounding e-commerce, will certainly be a topic of conversation with the Indians, the official said.
The senior State Department official said there has been significant growth in the bilateral trade relationship as well as a narrowing of the trade deficit.
The bilateral trade is now at about USD 142 billion. US exports last year increased by 28 per cent. The trade deficits for goods and services stands at about USD 24 billion, which is about 11.9 per cent reduction.
"We have also seen strategic Indian investments in aviation, defense, oil and gas. In the last year, India has imported more than USD 3.3 billion worth of US crude and is contracted to import USD 2 billion worth of liquefied natural gas annually which obviously brings tangible benefits to both our economies and our people," the official said.
6. India has imported $3.3 billion of US crude
At the same time, the official asserted that the tension remained between the two countries.
"India remains one of the least open major economies in the world. The Trump administration is committed to ensuring free and fair and reciprocal trade. And we've prioritised working with the government of India to ensure that US companies have a level playing field," the official said.
7. US wants 'level playing' field
"I have determined that India has not assured the US that it will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets. Accordingly, it is appropriate to terminate India's designation as a beneficiary developing country effective June 5, 2019," Trump said in a proclamation on Friday ignoring the plea made by several top American lawmakers.
On March 4, Trump announced that the US intends to terminate India's designations as a beneficiary developing country under the GSP programme. The 60-day notice period ended on May 3.
The Trump administration has prioritised working with the Government of India to ensure that US companies have a 'level playing' field, a senior State Department official told reporters on Thursday, hours after Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister for a second time following his spectacular electoral victory in the general elections. (Photo: AFP)
8. Respecting arbitral awards in favour of the US citizens or corporations
The GSP criteria include, among others, respecting arbitral awards in favour of the US citizens or corporations, combating child labour, respecting internationally recognised worker rights, providing adequate and effective intellectual property protection, and providing the US with equitable and reasonable market access.
Countries can also be graduated from the GSP programme depending on factors related to economic development. (Photo: ANI)
9. American businesses with India over $300 million every year
In a statement, Coalition for GSP executive director Dan Anthony said Trump's decision will cost American businesses over USD 300 million in additional tariffs every year.
"Without GSP benefits American small businesses face a new tax that will mean job losses, cancelled investments and cost increases for consumers. Only a year after the Senate and House passed a three-year reauthorisation of the GSP by a near unanimous margin, the Trump administration has kicked out the GSP country that saves American companies more money than any other," he said.
Anthony said the Trump administration made the decision in the face of opposition from members of the Congress and hundreds of American businesses that have called for continued GSP eligibility for India.
"They also acted despite India's willingness to negotiate new market access for American exports. Thus, there are no winners from today's decision. American importers will pay more, while some American exporters will continue to face current market access barriers in India and others, including farmers, are very likely to be subject to the new retaliatory tariff, Anthony said. (Photo: Reuters)
10. India was working on an "extensive and reasonable" trade package, says Commerce Secretary
Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan in March said despite the fact that India was working on an "extensive and reasonable" trade package, the US decided to go ahead with its decision to scrap the preferential trade benefit.
The package was covering all concerns related to bilateral trade with the US on sectors including medical devices, dairy products and agricultural goods, he said adding that India could not negotiate issues concerning interests of public healthcare.
In a statement in March, the US Trade Representative (USTR) said that India has failed to provide the US with assurances that it will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets in numerous sectors. (Photo: PTI)