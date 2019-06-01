GSP Trade Program: How India reacted to Trump decision to remove US trade privileges

The US official reiterated that India needs to address America's major concerns related to market access and data localisation.

The US is not going to reverse its decision to terminate India's designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the key GSP trade program with a senior Trump administration official terming the suspension a "done deal".

The official also reiterated that India needs to address some of America's major concerns, in particular, those related to market access and data localisation.

The Generalized System of Preference (GSP) is the largest and oldest US trade preference program and is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries.

India Saturday said it will continue to work with the US to strengthen economic ties in the wake of America's decision to withdraw export benefits under a programme.

The US has said with effect from June 5, it will withdraw incentives to Indian exporters provided under its Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) programme.

In a statement, the commerce ministry said in any relationship, particularly in the area of economic ties, there are ongoing issues which get resolved mutually from time to time.



"We view this issue as a part of this regular process and will continue to build on our strong ties with the US, both economic and people to people. We are confident that the two nations will continue to work together intensively for further growing these ties in a mutually beneficial manner," it said.

It said that the GSP benefits given by developed countries like the US to developing nations such as India are "unilateral, non reciprocal and non discriminatory".

