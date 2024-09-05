Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers

5 cheapest plans for Jio customers: In this article, we will explore the details of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio's 30-day validity recharge plan, exploring its features and benefits.
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is the largest telecom operator in India and the company has revolutionised the way Indians use smartphones. The largest telecom company in India is Reliance Jio, which is run by Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani. The business has been extending its network throughout India, giving everyone in the nation access to the Internet. Reliance Jio announced recently this month that it will be raising the prices of nearly all of its prepaid plans and ending a number of those that gave users access to popular over-the-top (OTT) services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others. To fill the gap, it seems the company is now bringing back a couple of these programs. Here's a quick rundown of the newest plans that let you watch media from popular over-the-top services.
1. Reliance Jio Rs 122 plan offer
Reliance Jio Rs 122 plan offers 1GB of data per day. The plan is valid for 28 days- which is roughly a month. This plan is ideal for users who require a steady data supply throughout the month without breaking the bank. However, it is important to note that this plan does not include voice calling or free SMS benefits.
2. Reliance Jio Rs 189 recharge plan
Reliance Jio offers an attractive Rs 189 plan, offering 2GB of data, unlimited calling, free roaming, and 300 free SMS. Jio customers also get access to Jio's supplementary apps such as Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud.
3. Reliance Jio Rs 319 plan
Reliance Jio offers an attractive Rs 319 plan with an extended validity of 30 days. This plan stands out from the usual 28-day validity period, providing customers with two days of uninterrupted service. Jio customers also receive 100 SMS per day with this monthly validity plan. Additionally, this plan offers users 1.5GB of data per day. After the daily data limit is reached, the speed reduces to 64 Kbps.
4. Reliance Jio Rs 198 plan
Rs 198 plan offers users 28 GB across two weeks while the pack is active. The plan features unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSs per day. Users can avail 2 GB of high-speed data per day. The total amount of data available is 28 GB, spread across 14 days.
5. Reliance Jio Rs 209 Plan
22-day validity with 1GB daily data (22GB total), unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS, and access to Jio's entertainment services.