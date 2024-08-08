Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3101050
HomePhotos

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Reliance Jio’s 4 Cheapest Recharge Plans

  • Sonali Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 08, 2024, 02:44 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is the largest telecom operator in India and the company has revolutionised the way Indians use smartphones. Reliance Jio, which is led by Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani, is the leading telecom giant in India. The company has been expanding its network across India providing Internet to each corner of the country. Reliance Jio announced earlier this month that almost all of its prepaid plans will see price increases and that it would be discontinuing a number of its prepaid plans that provided access to well-known OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others. It appears that the business is now bringing back a few of these programs to cover the void. Here's a brief overview of the newest plans that enable you to stream media from well-known OTT platforms.

 

1. Jio's Rs 199 Plan

Jio's Rs 199 Plan
1/4

Rs 199 Plan: 18-day validity with 1.5GB daily data (27GB total), unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS, and subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

2. Jio's Rs 209 Plan

Jio's Rs 209 Plan
2/4

Rs 209 Plan: 22-day validity with 1GB daily data (22GB total), unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS, and access to Jio's entertainment services.

3. Rs 249 Plan

Rs 249 Plan
3/4

Rs 249 Plan: 28-day validity with 1GB daily data (28GB total), unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS, and access to Jio's entertainment services.

4. Rs 299 Plan

Rs 299 Plan
4/4

Rs 299 Plan: 28-day validity with 1.5GB daily data (42GB total), unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS, and access to Jio's entertainment services.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...
Inside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani's exotic jewellery collection
Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...
This 72-year-old beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas to be Asia's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 280 crore per film
Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Japan earthquake: Magnitude 7.1 quake hits southern part of island nation, tsunami warning issued
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews