Giorgio Armani, Henry Ford to Sam Walton: Billionaires who made it big after 40

Success doesn’t follow a set timeline. These five inspiring business leaders proved that age is no barrier to big dreams. From launching iconic brands to reshaping industries, they hit billionaire status after 40—reminding us it’s never too late to chase what you believe in.

Monica Singh | Jul 29, 2025, 02:54 PM IST

1.Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani
1

Giorgio Armani became a billionaire at 41 with a net worth of USD 11.9 billion, thanks to his luxury fashion brand that has expanded beyond fashion into music, sports, and hotels. His brand identity and diversification strategies have contributed to his immense success.

2.Sam Walton

Sam Walton
2

Sam Walton founded Walmart at 44 and became a billionaire shortly after. His innovative approaches to inventory management, supply chain efficiency, and pricing strategies transformed Walmart into the world’s largest retailer.

3.Henry Ford

Henry Ford
3

Henry Ford became a billionaire at 40, revolutionising the automotive industry with the Ford Motor Company. His innovative manufacturing techniques and perseverance paved the way for his success.

4.Richard Branson

Richard Branson
4

Richard Branson became a billionaire at 41 with a net worth of USD 2.6 billion, thanks to his diverse business ventures through the Virgin Group, including music, airlines, and space travel. His entrepreneurial spirit and risk-taking abilities have driven his success.

5.James Dyson

James Dyson
5

James Dyson became a billionaire at 44 with a net worth of USD 13.4 billion, thanks to his revolutionary vacuum cleaner designs. His perseverance and willingness to take risks have been key to his success.

6.Radhakishan Damani

Radhakishan Damani
6

Radhakishan Damani achieved billionaire status at 48 with his retail venture DMart, focusing on affordable products and operational efficiency.

