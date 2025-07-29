Giorgio Armani, Henry Ford to Sam Walton: Billionaires who made it big after 40

What will happen on August 1, when deadline for signing India-US trade deal ends? Will Donald Trump extend it as deal is not in sight?
BUSINESS
Monica Singh | Jul 29, 2025, 02:54 PM IST
1.Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani became a billionaire at 41 with a net worth of USD 11.9 billion, thanks to his luxury fashion brand that has expanded beyond fashion into music, sports, and hotels. His brand identity and diversification strategies have contributed to his immense success.
2.Sam Walton
Sam Walton founded Walmart at 44 and became a billionaire shortly after. His innovative approaches to inventory management, supply chain efficiency, and pricing strategies transformed Walmart into the world’s largest retailer.
3.Henry Ford
Henry Ford became a billionaire at 40, revolutionising the automotive industry with the Ford Motor Company. His innovative manufacturing techniques and perseverance paved the way for his success.
4.Richard Branson
Richard Branson became a billionaire at 41 with a net worth of USD 2.6 billion, thanks to his diverse business ventures through the Virgin Group, including music, airlines, and space travel. His entrepreneurial spirit and risk-taking abilities have driven his success.
5.James Dyson
James Dyson became a billionaire at 44 with a net worth of USD 13.4 billion, thanks to his revolutionary vacuum cleaner designs. His perseverance and willingness to take risks have been key to his success.
6.Radhakishan Damani
Radhakishan Damani achieved billionaire status at 48 with his retail venture DMart, focusing on affordable products and operational efficiency.