From tech giants to big fashion brands: Top Indian-origin CEOs making name in biz world

1/6

India-born Sundar Pichai, also known as Pichai Sundararajan, has to be at the top of this list. He is a renowned graduate of IIT Kharagpur and holds a degree in metallurgical engineering from that university.

He received his M.S. from Stanford University and his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, where he earned the titles of Siebel Scholar and Palmer Scholar.

Pichai started out as a materials engineer, joined Google in 2004 as a management professional, and was named Google CEO in 2015. Pichai replaced Larry Page as CEO of Google's parent company, Alphabet, in December 2019.