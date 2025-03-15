1 . Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla, the wife of Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, is a business leader in her own right. She serves as the Executive Director of the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. Apart from her business role, she is also the chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Charitable Foundation. With a reported net worth of ₹660 crore, she is a prominent figure in both business and philanthropy.