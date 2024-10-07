From Starbucks to Zudio: 7 popular brands owned by Ratan Tata's group

Here are 7 popular brands owned by Ratan Tata's group
Tata Group, established in 1868, is a prominent Indian conglomerate with a wide range of business interests. The company operates across various sectors, including steel, automotive, IT, and hospitality. Over the years, Tata Group has evolved into a symbol of innovation, sustainability, and corporate responsibility.
Today, in this article we will tell you 7 popular brands that are owned by Ratan Tata's group:
1. Tata Steels
Tata Steel Limited (formerly known as Tata Iron and Steel Company Limited) is an Indian multinational steel-making company, based in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand and headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is a part of the Tata Group. The company is among the largest steel producing companies in the world, with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes.
2. Jaguar Land Rover
Jaguar Land Rover has been a subsidiary of Tata Motors since they founded it as a holding company for the acquisition of Jaguar Cars and Land Rover from Ford in 2008 for $2.3 billion.
3. Starbucks
Tata Starbucks Private Limited, formerly known as Tata Starbucks Limited, is a 50:50 joint venture coffee company, owned by Tata Consumer Products and Starbucks Corporation, that owns and operates Starbucks outlets in India. The first store was opened in October in 2012, in Mumbai.
4. Zudio
Zudio is a budget-friendly clothing and home essentials brand owned by Trent Limited, the Tata Group’s retail division. The company is aimed at younger shoppers between the ages of 16 and 35.
5. Westside
Westside is a flagship retail store of Trent Limited, an Indian Retail Company which is owned by the Tata Group. Trent owns and operates fashion and lifestyle retail formats such as Westside, Zudio and Utsa. The company also runs retail chains like Star Bazaar and Zara through joint ventures.
6. Titan Company
Titan Company owns consumer brands like Titan and Sonata watches, Fastrack watches and accessories, Tanishq and Zoya jewelry, Skinn fragrances, and Taneira sarees.
7. Air India
Air India is the flag carrier airline of India. It is owned by Air India Limited, a Tata Group enterprise and operates a fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft serving 102 domestic and international destinations. It is headquartered in Gurugram.
8. Voltas
Voltas Limited is an Indian multinational home appliances company headquartered in Mumbai. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells products including air conditioners, air coolers, refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, microwaves, air purifiers, water dispensers.