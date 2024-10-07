From Starbucks to Zudio: 7 popular brands owned by Ratan Tata's group

Tata Group, established in 1868, is a prominent Indian conglomerate with a wide range of business interests. The company operates across various sectors, including steel, automotive, IT, and hospitality. Over the years, Tata Group has evolved into a symbol of innovation, sustainability, and corporate responsibility.

Today, in this article we will tell you 7 popular brands that are owned by Ratan Tata's group: