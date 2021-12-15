From Rs 300 in hand to Rs 30 crore turnover: The inspiring story of fashion jewellery queen Chinu Kala

From a 15-year-old taking on the world alone to building a multi-crore business, Chinu Kala's success story is an extraordinary tale of survival.

India is a land of many inspiring rags-to-riches stories. One such belongs to fashion jewellery queen Chinu Kala. The 40-year-old self-made woman entrepreneur is the founder of Rubans Accessories, one of the fastest growing fashion labels in India. Chinu is today a renowned businesswoman, recently named in the 40 under 40 list by one of the most prestigious business magazines in the country. However, her success story was built on a path of hardships and setbacks which only made stronger her resolve to move forward.

Here’s the inspiring success story of Chinu Kala, who went from a 15-year-old girl taking on the world all alone to being the boss of a thriving business empire.