From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

1 . Ritesh Agarwal

Ritesh Agarwal, the youngest shark, is also the richest with an estimated net worth of Rs 16,000 crores, according to GQ India, The Financial Express. At the age of 19, he started his journey to create a global hotel network by dropping out of college. His garage is no less than a a luxury showroom, with a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Range Rover Sport, BMW X5 and X7, an Audi A4, Toyota Fortuner, and a Volvo XC40 Recharge.