From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

BUSINESS
Meemansa Shekhawat | Sep 11, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
1.Ritesh Agarwal
Ritesh Agarwal, the youngest shark, is also the richest with an estimated net worth of Rs 16,000 crores, according to GQ India, The Financial Express. At the age of 19, he started his journey to create a global hotel network by dropping out of college. His garage is no less than a a luxury showroom, with a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Range Rover Sport, BMW X5 and X7, an Audi A4, Toyota Fortuner, and a Volvo XC40 Recharge.
2.Deepinder Goyal
Deepinder Goyal, Zomato's co-founder, has an estimated net worth of Rs 15,000 crores, as per India Times, The Economic Times, and The Times of India. His lifestyle mirrors his success — a 10,813-sq-ft penthouse at DLF’s The Camellias in Gurugram, registered at Rs 52.3 crore. Moreover, his car collection features a Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner, Aston Martin DB12, Ferrari Roma, several Porsches and a BMW M8 Competition.
3.Vineeta Singh
Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, boasts a staggering net worth of Rs 300 crores. Her Powai apartment features her minimalistic yet classic choice, featuring French windows, blue sofas, and a big balcony. She owns a Mercedes-Benz GLS, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Volvo XC90, and Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, and once drove a Skoda Octavia, reflecting her choice for comfort and style.
4.Namita Thapar
Namita Thapar, Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has a net worth of Rs 600 crores (GQ India). She owns a BMW X7, alongside a Mercedes-Benz GLE and an Audi Q7. Moreover, her Pune mansion reflects her choice for aesthetics, featuring blends of teakwood panels, personalised decor, and a dedicated yoga corner.
5.Aman Gupta
Aman Gupta, founder of boAt, has a personal net worth hovering around Rs 700 crores (GQ India). Gupta, who turned boAt into a Gen Z sensation, owns a bungalow in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, offering a minimalist calm, a granite patio, a garden-themed terrace, and open spaces for family time.
6.Amit Jain
Co-founder of CarDekho, Amit Jain, helms a Rs 3,000 crore empire. He drives a Mercedes-Benz E-Class 350d convertible worth nearly Rs 88 lakh. On Raj Shamani’s Figuring Out podcast, Jain went candid on his tech-car obsession: “I love Teslas; their tech is fairly advanced.”