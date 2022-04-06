From Elon Musk to Vanguard Group: Know the top 10 shareholders of Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently bought a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, making him the biggest shareholder of the social networking company.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently made headlines after he purchased around 9.2 percent of the total shares in Twitter, which is one of the biggest social networking platforms in the world. This investment made Musk the largest shareholder in the company.

Musk, who is currently the richest man in the world, made the call to buy maximum shares of Twitter just as he conducted a poll about whether the site should have an Edit button for the uploaded posts, which got a lot of traction on social media.

Know who the top ten shareholders of Twitter Inc. are –