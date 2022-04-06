From Elon Musk to Vanguard Group: Know the top 10 shareholders of Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently bought a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, making him the biggest shareholder of the social networking company.
Musk, who is currently the richest man in the world, made the call to buy maximum shares of Twitter just as he conducted a poll about whether the site should have an Edit button for the uploaded posts, which got a lot of traction on social media.
Know who the top ten shareholders of Twitter Inc. are –
1. Elon Musk
Elon Musk, who is the world’s richest man, recently purchased around 73,486,938 shares of Twitter on or before March 14, making him the largest shareholder of the company.
2. Vanguard Group
The Vanguard Group, which is an investment advisor company based out of the United States, is the second-largest shareholder in Twitter, with around 70,375,259 shares.
3. Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley is an investment bank and financial services company which is based out of New York, US. The company owns as many as 70,157,074 shares of Twitter.
4. BlackRock
BlackRock Inc. is one of the largest American multinational investment management corporation and it owns around 51,858,827 shares of Twitter currently.
5. State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation, which is an American financial service and bank holding company, is one of the largest shareholders of Twitter, owning as many as 36,363,324 shares.
6. Aristotle, FMR LLC and others
Other companies that are in the top ten shareholders of Twitter are Aristotle Capital Management, FMR LLC, Ark Investment Management, Clearbridge Investments, and Geode Capital Management. All of these companies own over 14,000,000 shares of Twitter.