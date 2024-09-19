From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

Here is a list of top 10 billionaires set to become trillionaires by 2030.
The richest people in the world are currently billionaires, but a new report from Informa Connect Academy predicts that the first trillionaire will likely be crowned in the next decade. From tech visionaries like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to business magnates like Mukesh Ambani and Bernard Arnault, each of them has made significant strides in their respective industries. Here is a list of top 10 billionaires set to become trillionaires by 2030.
1. Elon Musk
Known for his ventures like Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk is a business magnate and entrepreneur. His innovative work in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and space technology has propelled him to immense wealth. Elon Musk will likely become the first trillionaire in 2027, as per a report by Informa Connect Academy. His current net worth is $246.3 billion.
2. Gautam Adani
The second person to reach trillionaire status, will be India’s Gautam Adani, founder of the Adani Group conglomerate, according to the report. His current net worth is $80.1 billion and if he maintains his recent annual growth rate of 123%, he will achieve trillionaire status by 2028.
3. Jensen Huang
He is the co-founder and CEO of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang is a prominent figure in the tech industry. He is also expected to become a trillionaire by 2028, according to the report, with his wealth needing to continue growing at an average annual rate of 112%. His current net worth is $94.7billion.
4. Prajogo Pangestu
Prajogo Pangestu, is an Indonesian billionaire, Prajogo Pangestu is involved in various industries, including banking, plantations, and petrochemicals. His diverse business portfolio has contributed to his wealth. His current net worth is $79.2 billion. Reports indicate that Arnault is projected to achieve trillionaire status by 2030 if his wealth contineus to grow at an average annual growth rate of 134%.
5. Bernard Arnault
Bernard Arnault is a French billionaire and the chairman of LVMH, a luxury goods conglomerate. His leadership in the fashion and luxury industry has made him one of the wealthiest individuals globally. If he maintains his recent annual growth rate of 29.3% he will achieve trillionaire status by 2030.
6. Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg, is the co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), he is a tech entrepreneur known for revolutionising social media. His current net worth is $172.7 billion and he is estimated to reach trillionaire status by 2030 if he maintains his recent annual growth rate of 35.8%, according to the report.
7. Phil Knight & Family
Phil Knight is the co-founder of Nike, a global sportswear giant. His contributions to the athletic footwear and apparel industry have been instrumental in Nike's success. He is also expected to become a trillionaire by 2030, according to the report, with his wealth needing to continue growing at an average annual rate of 8%. His current net worth is $34.9 billion.
8. Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani is an Indian billionaire and the chairman of Reliance Industries, a conglomerate with interests in petrochemicals, telecommunications, and retail. His business acumen has led to substantial growth in Reliance's various ventures. He is expected to become a trillionaire by 2033, according to the report, with his wealth needing to continue growing at an average annual rate of 28.3% His current net worth is $113 billion.
9. Michael Dell
The founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, Michael Dell is a pioneer in the computer technology industry. His company's innovations in personal computers and IT services have solidified his position in the tech sector. According to the report, he is expected to become a trillionaire by 2033, with his wealth needing to continue growing at an average annual rate of 30.9%.
10. Steve Ballmer
Former CEO of Microsoft, Steve Ballmer played a crucial role in the growth of the tech giant. His leadership at Microsoft and subsequent investments have contributed to his wealth and influence in the technology industry. He is also expected to become a trillionaire by 2034, according to the report, with his wealth needing to continue growing at an average annual rate of 25.8%. His current net worth is $121.3 billion.