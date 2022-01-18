Founders, MDs, CEOs: Meet the 7 judges on Indian version of hit US business reality show Shark Tank

The Indian version of the reality show features these 7 Sharks who have made a name for themselves in a variety of fields.
If we look at the history of all reality shows that have aired in India, we will find a diverse spectrum of shows involving music, food, comedy, dance and talent. However, a new show with an entirely different concept, Shark Tank India, a business and investment-oriented show, has recently premiered on Indian television.
The structure is based on an American reality show of the similar name that aired for 13 seasons. With investors known as ‘Sharks’, the show focuses on funding potential blockbuster business ideas. Budding entrepreneurs present their business concept to biggies of the industry who then either show interest in the proposal or back out of a potential deal.
The Indian version of the reality show features these seven such Sharks who have made a name for themselves in a variety of fields, including technology, cosmetic products, and other lifestyle and digital products.
1. Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO, Shaadi.com
Anupam Mittal has been a part of the People Group for over 25 years, with the flagship brand being Shaadi.com, an online matrimony site that was created in 1997. Makaan.com, a property investment network, and Mauj Mobile, a digital service company for applications and other services, are two of the firm's other businesses. In addition, he has invested in Bollywood movies such as 'Flavors' and '99'.
2. Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Sugar Cosmetics
SUGAR Cosmetics' CEO and co-founder is Vineeta Singh. Since July 2015, she has been a part of the business, which she co-founded with Kaushik Mukherjee and rose up to become one of the foremost labels in the Indian beauty industry today, standing shoulder to shoulder with much bigger international names. In 2012, she also co-founded Fab Bag, an online cosmetics delivery service.
3. Ashneer Grover, MD and Co-Founder, BharatPe
Ashneer Grover is the MD and Co-Founder of BharatPe, a young and fiercely rising financial firm that provides loans to small businesses, general stores, and transactions via QR codes, UPI, and their POS swipe technology.
4. Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals
Emcure Pharmaceuticals' Executive Director, Namita Thapar, is centred in Pune. She had come to the organisation as a CFO after working for an American firm for six years. She is in charge of the pharmaceutical company's businesses in India.
5. Peyush Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Lenskart
Peyush Bansal is the one of founders and also CEO of Lenskart, a digital optical retailer that expanded into the open market after a successful online launch. It presently has outlets in 70 cities across the nation. In 2010, he launched the firm with Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi.
6. Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder, MamaEarth
A well-established brand, MamaEarth's Co-Founder and Head Innovation Officer is Ghazal Alagh. The brand, which she launched in 2016, produces natural hair, body, skin and baby care supplies. It is among the quickest and most well-known brands in its industry.
7. Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO, Boat
Aman Gupta is the one of founders and CMO of Boat, an electrical merchandise startup. Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta started the startup in 2016. Headsets, loudspeakers, and other audio-related gadgets are among the items sold under their name.