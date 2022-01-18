Founders, MDs, CEOs: Meet the 7 judges on Indian version of hit US business reality show Shark Tank

The Indian version of the reality show features these 7 Sharks who have made a name for themselves in a variety of fields.

If we look at the history of all reality shows that have aired in India, we will find a diverse spectrum of shows involving music, food, comedy, dance and talent. However, a new show with an entirely different concept, Shark Tank India, a business and investment-oriented show, has recently premiered on Indian television.

The structure is based on an American reality show of the similar name that aired for 13 seasons. With investors known as ‘Sharks’, the show focuses on funding potential blockbuster business ideas. Budding entrepreneurs present their business concept to biggies of the industry who then either show interest in the proposal or back out of a potential deal.

The Indian version of the reality show features these seven such Sharks who have made a name for themselves in a variety of fields, including technology, cosmetic products, and other lifestyle and digital products.