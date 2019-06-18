First GST Council meet under new FM Nirmala Sitharaman on June 21: Here is what's expected

The council is likely to discuss ways to curb tax evasion and may take some tough decisions.

The 35th meeting of GST Council will take place on June 21, the first under the new Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The GST Council in its meeting on Friday is expected to take some big decisions.

It is expected that the council will extend till November 30, 2020 the tenure of the National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA), which deals with customer complaints regarding not receiving tax cut benefits.

Besides, the meeting is also expected to discuss an appellate tribunal for north-eastern states, and another one for all Union Territories.

Earlier, the meeting was scheduled for June 20, but has now been postponed to June 21.

Here are other issues that are likely to be discussed by the GST Council: