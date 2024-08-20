Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: Educational qualification of world's richest people

2/7

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and the second-richest person globally, has a net worth of $1.98 billion (approximately Rs 16 lakh crore). Musk started his higher education at Queen's University in Ontario, Canada, and later transferred to the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned degrees in physics and economics. Although he was accepted into a Ph.D. program at Stanford University, he left after just two days to seize opportunities in the burgeoning internet industry.