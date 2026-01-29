Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

South Africa SWOT analysis for T20 World Cup 2026: Proteas eye title charge as Aiden Markram arrives fully equipped
BUSINESS
Apurwa Amit | Jan 29, 2026, 06:27 PM IST
1.Growth momentum picks up
India's growth momentum has picked up, with real GDP growth rising to 7.4% in FY26, driven by stronger consumer spending and investment. Headline inflation has dropped to 1.7% in FY26, while core inflation has also softened, indicating easing price pressures. This has created a favorable environment for growth.
2.Fiscal consolidation on track
Government finances are improving, backed by a credible fiscal consolidation plan. The fiscal deficit is projected to fall to 4.4% of GDP in FY26, while the primary deficit has narrowed. This gives the government more room to manage spending without stressing the economy.
3.Employment gains visible
Employment indicators are showing clear gains, with the unemployment rate declining from 6% in 2017-18 to 3.2% in 2023-24. Female labor force participation has jumped from 23.3% to 41.7%. Recent data suggests labor market conditions continue to improve, reflecting the impact of reforms and economic recovery.
4.Agricultural diversification
Agricultural diversification is being driven by livestock and fisheries, which recorded average GVA growth of 6.1% and 7.2% between FY20 and FY24. However, issues such as imbalanced fertilizer use, excess grain stocks, and weak markets for alternative crops are slowing diversification and limiting farm incomes.
5.Clean energy and AI risks
India's clean energy push will require massive amounts of minerals, logistics support, and energy storage capacity. The CEA also flagged risks linked to artificial intelligence, including skill gaps, pressure on jobs, and high resource use by data centers. Additionally, rising digital addiction, especially among young people, is highlighting its growing mental health impact.