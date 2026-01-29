FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

India's economic outlook is looking up in many areas, but new risks are emerging. The Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) pointed out six key trends impacting growth, employment, technology, and mental health during the Economic Survey briefing. Here are 5 key highlights from CEA's briefing.

Apurwa Amit | Jan 29, 2026, 06:27 PM IST

1.Growth momentum picks up

Growth momentum picks up
1

India's growth momentum has picked up, with real GDP growth rising to 7.4% in FY26, driven by stronger consumer spending and investment. Headline inflation has dropped to 1.7% in FY26, while core inflation has also softened, indicating easing price pressures. This has created a favorable environment for growth.

2.Fiscal consolidation on track

Fiscal consolidation on track
2

Government finances are improving, backed by a credible fiscal consolidation plan. The fiscal deficit is projected to fall to 4.4% of GDP in FY26, while the primary deficit has narrowed. This gives the government more room to manage spending without stressing the economy.

 

3.Employment gains visible

Employment gains visible
3

Employment indicators are showing clear gains, with the unemployment rate declining from 6% in 2017-18 to 3.2% in 2023-24. Female labor force participation has jumped from 23.3% to 41.7%. Recent data suggests labor market conditions continue to improve, reflecting the impact of reforms and economic recovery.

 

4.Agricultural diversification

Agricultural diversification
4

Agricultural diversification is being driven by livestock and fisheries, which recorded average GVA growth of 6.1% and 7.2% between FY20 and FY24. However, issues such as imbalanced fertilizer use, excess grain stocks, and weak markets for alternative crops are slowing diversification and limiting farm incomes.

 

    5.Clean energy and AI risks

    Clean energy and AI risks
    5

    India's clean energy push will require massive amounts of minerals, logistics support, and energy storage capacity. The CEA also flagged risks linked to artificial intelligence, including skill gaps, pressure on jobs, and high resource use by data centers. Additionally, rising digital addiction, especially among young people, is highlighting its growing mental health impact.

