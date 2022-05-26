Buying a new car or bike to get costlier from June 1

The third-party insurance premium will be increased in different categories of vehicles from June 1.

Buying a new car or a bike will get costlier from next month, June 1, as the government has hiked the price of insurance premiums.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification regarding the hike. Earlier, rates were notified by the insurance regulator IRDAI. This is also for the first time that the road transport ministry has notified the premium rates in consultation with the insurance.

According to the notification, the third-party insurance premiums will be increased in different categories of vehicles. The insurance premium is going to increase from 6 percent to 17 percent.

The hike in third-party insurance premiums was announced after two years of moratorium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.