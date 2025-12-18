FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

BUSINESS

Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s wealthiest, three Gulf royal houses dominate list

Among those who feature in Bloomberg’s World’s Richest Families 2025 is three royal families of Gulf: Al Nahyan family UAE, Saudi royal family wealth, Qatar Al Thani wealth. However, there is only one from India, Mukesh Ambani family.

Vaishali Shastri | Dec 18, 2025, 05:58 PM IST

1.The Waltons — USD 513.4 Billion (Rs 4,63,44,10,46,00,000)

1

Waltons Walmart wealth: The Waltons once again topped the list. The family owns a majority stake in Walmart, the world’s largest retailer. Walmart that started in Bentonville, Arkansas, in 1950, now serves 270 million customers every week globally. 

 

2.Al Nahyan Family — USD 335.9 Billion (Rs 3,03,22,36,48,00,000)

2

The Royal family of Abu Dhabi holds most of the United Arab Emirates’ oil reserves, and their fortune continues to increase. The Al Nahyan family UAE's patriarch Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also the country’s president, has helped to expand family’s already vast assets, with investments in AI, crypto, and more. The family’s contribution to the UAE’s modern economy, and their global influence, has maintained their prestige. 

 

3.Al Saud — USD 213.6 Billion (Rs 1,92,81,45,84,00,000)

3

The Saudi royal family wealth comes from the nation’s vast oil reserves (oil royalty wealth), mainly controlled by Saudi Aramco. The family’s wealth increased this year with an estimate of around 15,000 extended members, however, majority of the wealth is limited to precious royals, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.  

 

4.Al Thani — USD 199.5 Billion (Rs 1,80,07,86,75,00,000)

4

Since oil was discovered in Qatar in the 1940s, Qatar Al Thani wealth increased massively. In the past few decades, the family has intervened in various other sectors including luxury goods, private banking, and foreign real estate. As Qatar became a global player in some of these sectors, its royal family now dominates political and business circles.  

 

5.Ambani Family — USD 105.6 Billion (Rs 95,31,66,72,00,000)

5

The Ambani family is India’s richest, continues to dominate the global business stage. Mukesh Ambani, holding the top leadership, controls the world’s largest oil refining complex and has, in recent years, become a key player in telecommunications, retail, and energy, with this Ambani family's net worth is USD 105 billion. Mukesh Ambani family is India's richest family in Bloomberg list. Antilia, where the family resides in Mumbai, is considered as the most expensive private residence in the world. 

 

