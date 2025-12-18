Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s wealthiest, three Gulf royal houses dominate list

5 . Ambani Family — USD 105.6 Billion (Rs 95,31,66,72,00,000)

The Ambani family is India’s richest, continues to dominate the global business stage. Mukesh Ambani, holding the top leadership, controls the world’s largest oil refining complex and has, in recent years, become a key player in telecommunications, retail, and energy, with this Ambani family's net worth is USD 105 billion. Mukesh Ambani family is India's richest family in Bloomberg list. Antilia, where the family resides in Mumbai, is considered as the most expensive private residence in the world.