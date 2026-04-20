Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more

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BUSINESS
Anshika Pandey | Apr 20, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
1.Price revision and plan details:
Bharti Airtel now offers its 84-day prepaid plan at Rs 899 with 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. Earlier, Rs 799 and Rs 859 plans offered 1.5GB–2GB daily data, but the Rs 899 plan has now become the main long-validity option in this segment.
2.Changes in bundled benefits:
The Airtel Rewards program offers users Adobe Express Premium for one year, along with spam protection for calls and messages and free Hellotunes that can be changed monthly. However, the RewardsMini cashback subscription linked to the Rs 859 plan appears to have been removed, though Bharti Airtel has not issued any official confirmation.
3.Strategy behind the move:
The pricing increase is limited to one widely used plan, showing a gradual adjustment approach rather than a full tariff hike. It is unlikely to have a major immediate impact on prepaid revenue, as Bharti Airtel aims to improve ARPU through this change.
4.Reliance Jio:
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited is reportedly planning a 10-20% increase in mobile recharge tariffs to narrow the valuation gap with Airtel and improve investor returns through higher ARPU. The move also supports 5G expansion and aligns with broader industry efforts to strengthen revenue while staying competitive.
Also read: Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 20, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
5.Vodafone Idea:
Vodafone Idea continues to face financial stress with AGR dues of around Rs 87,695 crore scheduled from FY32. The company may need a cumulative 45% tariff hike between FY27 and FY30 to manage liabilities and sustain operations. While a possible moratorium could ease short-term cash pressure, long-term survival depends on tariff increases and additional debt or equity support.