Banks can use Aadhaar for KYC with customer's consent: RBI

Banks can use Aadhaar for KYC verification with the customer's consent, the Reserve Bank said Wednesday as it updated its list of documents eligible for identification of individuals.

The RBI specifies Know Your Customer (KYC) norms to be followed by banks and other entities regulated by it for various customer services, including opening of bank accounts.

"Banks have been allowed to carry out Aadhaar authentication/ offline-verification of an individual who voluntarily uses his Aadhaar number for identification purpose," the central bank said in its amended Master Direction on KYC.