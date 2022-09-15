Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Kickstarter Deal upto 67% off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is almost around the corner. The Great Indian Festival Sale was teased on Amazon's website earlier this month, and the e-commerce site has now made the start date of the sale public. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale will begin on September 23 but the kickstarter deal on Amazon is live where you can shop festive offers before the sale. The Deal of the Day comprises various kinds of products with discounts up to 75% .