Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Kickstarter Deal upto 67% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts from September 23, 2022.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 15, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is almost around the corner. The Great Indian Festival Sale was teased on Amazon's website earlier this month, and the e-commerce site has now made the start date of the sale public. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale will begin on September 23 but the kickstarter deal on Amazon is live where you can shop festive offers before the sale. The Deal of the Day comprises various kinds of products with discounts up to 75% .

1. Oppo A54

Oppo A54
1/5

The phone has a 6.51-inch touchscreen display with a 720x1600 resolution and 268 pixels per inch of pixel density (ppi). It has 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The 5000mAh battery inside the Oppo A54 powers the operating system, Android 10. The Oppo A54 offers its own brand of fast charging. The Oppo A54 on the rear packs a triple camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera; a 2-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. It has a single front camera which features a 16 megapixel sensor. It is available on Amazon at Rs. 10,990. Rs. 500 instant discount on SBI credit card transactions. The total discount on Oppo A54 is 27%.

2. Truke BUDS S2 LITE

Truke BUDS S2 LITE
2/5

The truke Buds S2 LITE True Wireless Ear Earbuds come with 4 microphones combined with Environmental Noise Cancellation technology to produce crystal-clear voice talk. Get ultra long playtime up to 10 Hours on one single charge. Extra 2 times battery backup provided by the charging case to keep you going everyday. Amazon is providing a 63% discount on this deal.

3. Mivi Collar Flash Pro Bluetooth Earphones with mic

Mivi Collar Flash Pro Bluetooth Earphones with mic
3/5

With fast charging on the Collar Flash Pro bluetooth earphones,10 hours of playtime on a single charge of 10 mins. The Collar Flash Pro wireless earphones have been custom tuned by our world-renowned engineers for amazing sound and a deep and powerful bass. The original price of Earphones is Rs. 2000 but with the discount of 67% it is priced at Rs. 999 currently. 

4. ASUS VivoBook 14

ASUS VivoBook 14
4/5

ASUS VivoBook 14 is priced at Rs. 28,990 on Amazon Kickstarter Deal of the Day. Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor with 1.1 GHz Base speed and memory of 8GB DDR4 SO-DIMM. Grab the offer on Amazon now with 7 day replacement service. Total discount on the product is 26% currently.

5. Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch
5/5

This smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,999 offering 50% discount on the original price. Choose from 100 sports modes and get on the right side of fitness. Know your health better, right from your wrist via Blood-oxygen monitor, 24/7 heart rate monitor, Stress monitor, Sleep monitor and Female cycle tracker. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Oppo F21s Pro launched in India: Price, Features and Specifications
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.