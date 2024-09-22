8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

Imagine owning a home so luxurious, it competes with royal palaces and billionaire mansions. That’s the world of the ultra-elite, where the price of homes stretches into billions of dollars.
A quiet street in South Mumbai hides a secret — one that only a select few have the luxury to comprehend. A towering structure known as Antilia pierces the skyline, its opulence unmatched in India. But, how does it fare against the most expensive homes in the world? And who exactly resides in these otherworldly estates that stretch across continents? The answer may surprise you.
1. 18-19 Kensington Palace Gardens, London, UK
This property, often known as the “Billionaires Row” of London, secures the 8th position on the list. Priced at approximately Rs 1853 crore, this palatial home features sprawling gardens, indoor pools, and an intricate architectural style. A residence fit for royalty, it still falls short of the world’s priciest homes.
2. Four Fairfield Pond, USA
Owned by the American billionaire Ira Rennert, this estate takes the 7th spot. With a value of Rs 2,070 crore, Fairfield Pond covers over 63 acres, boasting its own power plant, bowling alley, and a luxury private theater. Yet, despite its opulence, it is not the pinnacle of grandeur.
3. Odeon Tower Penthouse, Monaco
Positioned at number 6 is the gleaming Odeon Tower Penthouse in Monaco, where luxury meets the Mediterranean. Estimated at Rs 2796 crore, it features breathtaking panoramic views, a private water slide, and an infinity pool. The penthouse's towering heights and premium location make it one of Europe’s most sought-after residences.
4. Les Palais Bulles, France
Coming in at 5th is the iconic Les Palais Bulles, valued at around Rs 3339 crore. This unique bubble-shaped mansion, built by French industrialist Pierre Cardin, is a futuristic spectacle nestled near Cannes. Despite its offbeat design, it ranks lower than expected in terms of price.
5. Villa Les Cedres, France
Valued at an impressive Rs 3422 crore, Villa Les Cedres takes 4th place. With 35 acres of land and an extensive art collection, this sprawling mansion embodies the epitome of old-world luxury, yet still pales in comparison to the top contenders.
6. Villa Leopolda, France
Villa Leopolda, perched on the French Riviera, lands the 3rd spot with an estimated cost of Rs 6261 crore. This mansion once served as a hospital during World War II but is now one of the most opulent residences in the world.
7. Antilia, Mumbai, India
Standing tall at number 2 is Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, valued at approximately Rs 16696 crore. Spread across 27 floors and designed with exquisite detail, Antilia includes a private theatre, multiple swimming pools, helipads, and even snow rooms. This behemoth towers over Mumbai, reflecting the immense wealth and status of its owner. It remains unmatched in Asia but falls short of the world’s most expensive property.
8. Buckingham Palace, UK
Finally, Buckingham Palace reigns supreme as the world’s most expensive residence, worth an estimated Rs 40,905 crore. Home to the British monarchy, this palace has over 775 rooms and represents centuries of history and power. No private residence comes close to its value, leaving even the grand Antilia in second place.