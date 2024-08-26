7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

Asia's wealthiest individuals as of August 2024 include Mukesh Ambani at the top, followed by Gautam Adani, Prajogo Pangestu, Zhong Shanshan, and other influential tycoons.
The dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of wealth in Asia continues to capture global attention, highlighting a group of remarkable individuals who have amassed substantial fortunes. The Forbes real-time list of billionaires reveals the top ten wealthiest people in Asia as of August 26, 2024, showcasing their impressive achievements and contributions to various industries.
1. Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, is Asia’s richest person with a net worth of $113.5 billion. His ventures, including the Mumbai Indians IPL team and Jio Financial Services, have expanded Reliance’s reach into telecommunications and financial services. Jio’s subscriber base and strategic partnerships, such as the one with BlackRock, reflect his company's growing influence.
2. Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani, head of the Adani Group, holds a net worth of $81 billion. His conglomerate spans ports, airports, energy, and green initiatives. Adani's strategic acquisitions, including Holcim's Indian assets, have solidified his position as a major player in various sectors, including cement production.
3. Prajogo Pangestu
Prajogo Pangestu, Indonesia’s wealthiest individual, leads PT Barito Pacific, a prominent player in petrochemicals, mining, and thermal energy. His wealth surged in 2023 with the public listings of his group’s companies, reflecting his significant impact on Indonesia’s industrial landscape.
4. Zhong Shanshan
Zhong Shanshan, the founder of Nongfu Spring, ranks as the third richest person in Asia. His journey from construction work to entrepreneurship led him to build a successful bottled water company and hold a major stake in Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy. His net worth stands at $62.3 billion.
5. Colin Huang
Colin Huang, founder of PDD Holdings (formerly Pinduoduo), is a notable Chinese billionaire. Despite stepping down as chairman, Huang retains a significant stake in the e-commerce giant. His ventures also include online gaming and another e-commerce platform, establishing him among China’s wealthiest individuals.
6. Tadashi Yanai
Tadashi Yanai, founder of Fast Retailing, oversees the Uniqlo chain and other brands like Theory and J Brand. His global clothing empire, which recently expanded to India, includes over 2,400 stores across 25 countries, securing his place among Asia’s top billionaires.
7. Zhang Yiming
Zhang Yiming, the founder of ByteDance, is best known for creating TikTok, a popular app with over 1 billion users. Despite facing challenges due to potential bans in the US, ByteDance remains influential in various sectors including news and gaming.