7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Here are the top 7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024, according to the Hurun India Rich List:

This list highlights the top seven richest Indian CEOs in 2024, according to the Hurun India Rich List. These individuals hold leadership positions in prominent global technology companies and have amassed significant wealth through their professional achievements.

The CEOs featured on this list represent a diverse range of industries, including software, cloud computing, retail, and financial services. Their success stories showcase the growing influence of Indian talent on the global business landscape.

1. Jayshree Ullal

Jayshree Ullal
1/7

Jayshree Ullal (CEO of Arista Networks): Net worth of Rs 32,100 crore ($4.1 billion). 

2. Nikesh Arora

Nikesh Arora
2/7

Nikesh Arora (CEO of Palo Alto Networks): Net worth of Rs 9,300 crore ($1.2 billion).

 

3. Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella
3/7

Satya Nadella (CEO of Microsoft): Net worth of ₹8,000 crore ($1 billion)

 

4. Ignatius Navil Noronha

Ignatius Navil Noronha
4/7

Ignatius Navil Noronha (CEO of DMart): Net worth of ₹6,900 crore ($870 million)   

 

5. Thomas Kurian

Thomas Kurian
5/7

Thomas Kurian (CEO of Google Cloud): Net worth of ₹5,500 crore ($690 million).

6. Ajaypal Singh Banga

Ajaypal Singh Banga
6/7

Ajaypal Singh Banga (CEO of Mastercard): Net worth of Rs 5,500 crore ($690 million)

 

7. Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai
7/7

Sundar Pichai (CEO of Google and Alphabet): Net worth of Rs 5,400 crore ($675 million).

 

