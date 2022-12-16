461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics

Zara founder Amancio Ortega has acquired one of Seattle’s most exclusive residential skyscrapers in his latest luxury real estate purchase. The Spanish billionaire bought the 40-storey tower called Kiara for $323 million (over Rs 2671 crore), Ortega’s private firm Pontegadea confirmed. The 133-metre tall skyscraper has 461 luxury apartments, an exclusive rooftop experience filled with luxuries, modern apartments and penthouse, massive retail space and an elevated ‘oasis’ among other spectacular features. Let’s take a look:
Zara founder Amancio Ortega has acquired one of Seattle’s most exclusive residential skyscrapers in his latest luxury real estate purchase. The Spanish billionaire bought the 40-storey tower called Kiara for $323 million (over Rs 2671 crore), Ortega’s private firm Pontegadea confirmed. The 133-metre tall skyscraper has 461 luxury apartments, an exclusive rooftop experience filled with luxuries, modern apartments and penthouse, massive retail space and an elevated ‘oasis’ among other spectacular features. Let’s take a look:
1. Combining Seattle’s past and future
Situated in Seattle's South Lake Union neighbourhood, Kiara is the first skyscraper in the neighbourhood and was completed back in 2018. Built by architects at Weber Thompson, the building combines the city’s industrial legacy and modern, high-tech living. It is built in the place of a nearly 100-year-old warehouse. The building’s design carefully blends it with the nearby “industrial-age warehouse structures”, the architect’s site says.
2. The Kiara landscape
The building has spectacular aesthetics with green spaces on multiple floors. The seventh floor has the ‘Fifth Elevation’, which is a space which stimulates the senses with colourful and fragrant seasonal arrangement of plants. It is a delight for occupants to hang out in the space and for onlookers when peeking down from storey above or from officers nearby.
3. Luxurious 1, 2, 3 BHK, Penthouse apartments
Kiara boasts modern looking, luxurious apartments with exquisite amenities like Quartz countertops, built-In microwave and dishwasher, wine fridge, smart thermostat, motorised roller shades and smart light fixtures. Select homes have personal balconies and patios too.
4. 41st floor rooftop luxury
The biggest charm of the building is its rooftop area which gives residents the experience of relaxing and enjoying a skyhigh spectacular view of nearby landscapes. It also gives residents additional garden space and an owner’s lounge. The amenities here include dining areas, lounge space, outdoor seating and BBQ stations.
5. What apartment owners get
Luxury common amenities include a clubroom, game room with pool, poker, and other entertainment, modern fitness centre, group fitness studio and sports booth with 9 screens. Kiara has a community business centre which has a conference room, hospitality station, and private meeting rooms. The building offers an “elevated oasis” called The Park which has BBQ stations, fire pits, secluded seating and walking paths. It also has a coffee bar and “The Pavilion” which is an entertainment space to entertain guests. It also offers a Dog Lounge and EV charging stations with a garage for parking 374 cars.
6. Ortega’s million-dollar skyscrapers
One of the richest people in the world, Ortega has bought other luxury skyscrapers in the past. These include a $500-million 64-floor luxury residential skyscraper in New York, a landmark skyscraper in Toronto, and one of Scotland’s largest office towers.
READ | Who is Naseer Khan, the Hyderabad man that bought India's most expensive car McLaren 765 LT Spider
(With inputs from Reuters)
Photos: Kiara Facebook, Weber Thompson, Holland Residential