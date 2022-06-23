2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra Scorpio-N and other SUVs launching in India soon

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra Scorpio-N, and several other popular SUVs will soon make their ways into the Indian market.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra Scorpio-N, and several other popular SUVs will soon make their ways into the Indian market. When it comes to SUVs, a huge section of the Indian automotive market is already occupied by this segment and riding on the same wave, automakers are gearing up to launch new SUVs in the country to get the best out of post Covid sales. Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian and several other SUVs have already been launched in the country this year and the automakers still have several showstoppers to unveil in the coming weeks.
Experts suggest that SUVs are the right vehicle for the Indian roads as they are comfortable, practical and value for money when compared to sedans. So if you are planning to buy an SUV anytime soon, here are the SUVs launching in India in the coming weeks that you can consider.
1. 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that it is dropping the ‘Vitara’ moniker from its compact SUV’s name. The company has already started to accept the booking for 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the car will be launched on June 30. The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza features a redesigned front end with sleek LED headlamps and grille along with a bit of chrome. At the rear, the 2022 Brezza comes with sleeker split tail lamps.
Apart from this, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza also appears to have an electric sunroof, heads-up display and a revised instrument cluster along with a 360-degree camera.
2. 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra is all set to launch the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N later this month on June 27. Mahindra Scorpio will adopt some of the features from the Mahindra XUV 700 such as instrument cluster and steering wheel. The new-gen SUV also gets touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car will be offered in two seat options - captain and bench seats.
In the third row, the SUV will have a bench seat instead of side facing seats like the current model. The bench seats can be folded to create more boot space and the second row seat features one-touch fold and tumble for the passengers to access the third-row.
3. Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Motor India will unveil the 4th-generation Hyundai Tucson SUV in India on July 13 and the prices of the new SUV will likely be announced in August. The new Tucson will be the flagship of the company as it will sit above the Alcazar in Hyundai India’s portfolio. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will sport a redesigned front grille along with LED DRLs. The car also features split tail lamps at the rear.
India is expected to get the longer version of the car with more cabin space. The company is expected to offer multiple variants of the car with two engine options.
4. Citroen C3
The French carmaker Citroen is expected to launch its second car in India, the Citroen C3 on July 20. The company announced the India launch of the subcompact SUV in September last year. The car will be offered in two petrol engine options – a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated (NA) unit and a 1.2-litre turbocharged.
Citroen has confirmed that the car will be offered with multiple customisation options which include three different packs to tweak the look of the car along with 70 different accessories.
5. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Hyundai Creta rival Toyla Urban Cruise Hyryder SUV have been in the works for quite some time and it has been spotted several times during testing. The mid-size SUV from Toyota is expected to make its global debut on July 1. The car will likely be based on Suzuki’s Global-C platform and it is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine coupled with a six-speed torque convertor or a CVT gearbox.