2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N with new design, features launched in India: IN PICS

The new Mahindra Scorpio will be offered in six variants with two engine and transmission options.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is here. Mahindra has launched the new Scorpio-N in India today at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). ‘The Big Daddy of SUVs’ will be available for booking 30th July onwards and the deliveries for the Scorpio-N will commence during the festive season.

The new SUV is loaded to the brim when it comes to features. Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV.