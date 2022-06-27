2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N with new design, features launched in India: IN PICS

The new Mahindra Scorpio will be offered in six variants with two engine and transmission options.
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is here. Mahindra has launched the new Scorpio-N in India today at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). ‘The Big Daddy of SUVs’ will be available for booking 30th July onwards and the deliveries for the Scorpio-N will commence during the festive season.
The new SUV is loaded to the brim when it comes to features. Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV.
1. 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Design
At the front, the all new Scorpio-N dons fierce cladding and a full-width front grille featuring chrome talons. The grille resembles the one seen on the Mahindra XUV 700. It features signature front double barrel LED headlamps and sting like DRLs encasing the fog lamps. Sequential LED turn indicators add a contemporary touch to the Scorpio-N's design. The new 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels provide a better stance to the car.
2. 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Interior
When it comes to cabin, Mahindra has completely revamped the interiors of the 2022 Scorpio as it will be offered in two seat options - captain and bench seats. The second row will also feature AC vents and blower control. The new-gen SUV also gets touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and AdrenoX UI. The car also gets a 3D sound system, dual-zone climate control, electric sunroof and multiple drive modes.
3. 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Engine and transmission
The 2022 Scorpio-N will be available with two engines: 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk diesel. The former is tuned to push out 200 horses while the latter develops 172 Hp of peak power output. Mahindra will offer each of these engines with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions along with 4x4 system.
4. 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Variants
A total of 5 variants of Mahindra Scorpio-N are on offer, namely Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Bookings of the car will open from 30th July, while test drives will begin from July 5. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is priced between Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh.
5. 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Safety Features
When it comes to safety, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N comes equipped with a collapsible steering system, six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), driver drowsiness detection, and anti-lock brakes (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD).