2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N interior revealed: Check what’s new in the upcoming SUV

Mahindra is gearing up to launch the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N later this month on June 27 and ahead of the launch, the car manufacturer has shared new images that reveal how the interiors of the upcoming SUV will look like. The images confirm a few of the speculations and leaks that have been in circulation for quite a while now. Here’s what we know about the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N.
1. 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will be powered by AdrenoX
The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will be powered by AdrenoX with immersive features and technology. The company first introduced this feature with the Mahindra XUV 700 SUV.
2. 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will feature 3D sound system
The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will also bring an immersive audio experience through the premium 3D sound system by Sony.
3. 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will have redesigned middle row
The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio SUV will be offered in two seat options - captain and bench seats.
4. 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will have bench seats in third row
The third-row in the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will have a bench seat instead of side facing seats like the current model. The bench seats can be folded to create more boot space.