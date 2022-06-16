2022 Hyundai Venue facelift launched in India, check the design and features of new compact SUV: IN PICS

4/6

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift features a dual-tone black and beige theme. The compact SUV gets a new four-spoke steering wheel along with a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The car also comes with several segment best features such as powered seat for driver, auto healthy air purifier, wireless charger along with paddle shifters. The SUV also features an electric sunroof.