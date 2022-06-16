2022 Hyundai Venue facelift launched in India, check the design and features of new compact SUV: IN PICS

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift was in the works for quite some time and it reflects the new-gen design language of the company.
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift has made its way into the Indian market. The compact SUV from Hyundai was in the works for quite some time and it reflects the new-gen design language of the company. The 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift will be available at an introductory price of Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom). In this segment, the 2022 Hyundai Venue will stack against the likes of Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza and other compact SUVs. Since its launch in 2019, the company has sold over 3 lakh units of Hyundai Venue. To help you know more about the new 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift, here is a detailed image gallery.
1. 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift gets an aggressive front
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift carries the signature stance of the car but the company has given an aggressive look with a new dark chrome front grille which compliments the SUVs design. The facade has been redesigned to bring forth a wider and confident look with integration of bold and dynamic styling elements.
2. 2022 Hyundai Venue comes with redesigned rear end
The rear section of the new Hyundai Venue features unique first-in-segment connecting LED tail lamps with unique vertical design elements. The connecting LED tail lamps stretch across the rear and compliment the overall design while the hexagonal cut crystal design creates hi-tech appeal. The rear has been designed to give the new 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift a distinctively tall and wide look.
3. 2022 Hyundai Venue will be offered in seven colour options
HMI will offer the 2022 Hyundai Venue in 7 colour options - Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, including 1 dual tone Fiery Red with Black Roof option.
4. 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift features a dual-tone interior
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift features a dual-tone black and beige theme. The compact SUV gets a new four-spoke steering wheel along with a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The car also comes with several segment best features such as powered seat for driver, auto healthy air purifier, wireless charger along with paddle shifters. The SUV also features an electric sunroof.
5. Hyundai is offering the 2022 Venue SUV in three engine options
Hyundai is offering the 2022 Venue SUV in three engine options - 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 1.2-litre Mi petrol, and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel. The 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine produces 118 bhp at 6,000rpm and 172 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre Mi petrol engine generates 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre CRDi engine churns out 99 bhp and 240 Nm of torque.
The engines are offered with four transmission options: 5-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT. The new Hyundai Venue has also been equipped with drive mode select for a versatile driving performance with the choice of Normal, Eco and Sport modes.
6. 2022 Hyundai Verna facelift gets tons of safety features
In terms of safety, 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is loaded to the brim as it gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-assist control, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking camera along with sensors.