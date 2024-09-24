10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

Here is a list of 10 richest Indians 2024:
In the realm of wealth and influence, these individuals stand tall as titans of industry and entrepreneurship. From the visionary leadership of Mukesh Ambani to the diversified empire of the Hinduja Group, each figure represents a unique story of success and innovation. As we delve into the lives and achievements of India's top billionaires, we uncover a tapestry of brilliance and resilience that has shaped the country's economic landscape. Here is a list of 10 richest Indians 2024 as per Hurun India:
1. Gautam Adani and Family
Gautam Adani is the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, a conglomerate with interests in ports, logistics, energy, and agribusiness. The group has grown significantly over the years and has become one of India's largest infrastructure companies. With net worth of Rs 11,61,800 crore, he is the richest man in India.
2. Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries, has a net worth Rs 10,14,700 crore, which makes him the second richest Indian, He is a conglomerate with interests in petrochemicals, refining, oil, telecommunications, and retail. He is known for his significant contributions to India's business landscape.
3. Shiv Nadar
Shiv Nadar ranks third in the list with net worth of Rs 3,14,000 crore. He is the founder of HCL Technologies, an IT services company. He is a pioneer in the Indian IT industry and has been instrumental in the growth of HCL Technologies into a global player.
4. Cyrus S Poonawalla
Cyrus S Poonawalla has a net woroth of Rs 2,89,800 crore. He is the chairman of the Poonawalla Group, which includes the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by the number of doses produced. His contributions to healthcare and vaccine production are globally recognized.
5. Dilip Shanghavi
Dilip Shanghavi stand at fifth position in the list with the net worth of Rs 2,49,900 crore, according hurun India. He is the founder of Sun Pharmaceuticals, one of India's largest pharmaceutical companies. His entrepreneurial journey and leadership in the pharmaceutical industry have been commendable.
6. Kumar Mangalam Birla
Kumar Mangalam Birla is the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. He has a net worth of Rs 2,35,200 crore. He is a conglomerate with interests in various sectors such as metals, cement, telecommunications, and financial services. He has played a key role in the expansion and diversification of the group.
7. Gopichand Hinduja
Gopichand Hinduja ranks seventh in the list. He has a net worth of Rs 2,35,000 crore. He is one of the co-chairmen of the Hinduja Group, a multinational conglomerate with diversified businesses in sectors like automotive, banking, and healthcare. The Hinduja Group has a global presence and is known for its contributions to various industries.
8. Radhakrishna Damani
Radhakrishna Damani with a net worth of Rs 1,90,900 crore stands at 8th spot. He is the founder of Avenue Supermarts, which operates the popular retail chain D-Mart. The success of D-Mart has made Radhakrishna Dhami one of the prominent figures in India's retail sector.
9. Azim Premji
Azim Premji has a net worth of Rs 1,90,700 crore. He is the chairman of Wipro Limited, one of India's leading IT services companies. He is known for his philanthropic work through the Azim Premji Foundation, which focuses on improving education in India.
10. Niraj Bajaj
Niraj Bajaj stands at 10th position with a net worth of Rs 1,62,800 crore. He is a member of the Bajaj family, which has interests in various sectors such as automobiles, finance, and electricals. The Bajaj Group is a well-known conglomerate in India with a rich legacy of business excellence and innovation.