2 . Ather Energy

2

Established in 2013 in Bengaluru, Ather Energy is revolutionising urban mobility with its electric scooters. Known for their innovative features like fast charging, interactive dashboards, and onboard navigation, Ather's scooters cater to the modern commuter's needs. In August 2024, the company joined the unicorn club after raising dollar 71.5 million in a Series E funding round led by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF). ​