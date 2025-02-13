A tie-up between the companies would have formed the world’s fourth-largest automobile group by vehicle sales after Toyota, Volkswagen, and Hyundai. The merged company would have been valued at USD 60 billion.

Japanese automobile giants Honda and Nissan on Thursday announced that they have decided to end talks for a merger. The carmakers had been discussing a potential merger since December.

Reports said the talks were complicated by growing differences between the two companies, including Honda’s proposal that Nissan become a subsidiary.

Nissan is currently Japan’s third-largest automaker and Honda the second-largest.

Nissan and Honda are among companies that have been facing stiff competition from Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers such as BYD.

Besides, the two are also faced with the looming threat of import tariffs in the United States, which is a major market for them.

The potential merger had been especially crucial for Nissan, which in November announced that it would cut 9,000 jobs and slash global capacity by 20%.

Nissan will now explore the possibility of collaborating with new partners, with Taiwan-based Foxconn seen as one option, according to a Reuters report.