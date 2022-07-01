New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza India launch LIVE updates: New Brezza price starts at Rs 7.99 lakh, see images

Business
You can catch all the updates from the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza India launch live here.
New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza India launch is here. Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new-gen Brezza compact SUV in India today. The new Brezza SUV is one of the most anticipated launches of 2022. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a refreshed version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza which is one of the most selling compact SUVs in the country. The company has decided to drop the ‘Vitara’ moniker from the vehicles names as it is rumoured to use that badge on another SUV in India. Apart from this, there are several major changes in the 2022 Brezza that may entice customers. The company has already started to accept bookings for the new compact SUB at an amount of Rs 11,000. The SUV has already been spotted several times during the testing phase and even at the dealerships. The new Brezza gets a new overall design and tons of cabin features such as electric sunroof, HUD, new touchscreen infotainment system and others. You can catch all the updates from the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza India launch live here.
You can see the images of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV here.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched in India, take a look at new compact SUV - IN PICS
You can read the launch story of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV here.
New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched in India, price starts at Rs 7.99 lakh: Design, variants and more
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be powered by a 1,462cc K15C petrol engine churning 102bhp at 6,000rpm, while the mild-hybrid motor will produce 3bhp at 900rpm. The company has used the similar mild-hybrid powertrain in the new Ertiga facelift. The 1.5-litre engine will be available with two transmission options - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.
The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza features a redesigned front end with sleek LED headlamps and grille along with a bit of chrome. The silhouette of the car is still almost similar to the previous-gen models however, the 2022 model gets new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels along with thick plastic cladding that offer a dominating stance to the car.
The launch event of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is about to begin.
