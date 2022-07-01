Headlines

Business

New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza India launch LIVE updates: New Brezza price starts at Rs 7.99 lakh, see images

You can catch all the updates from the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza India launch live here.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza India launch is here. Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new-gen Brezza compact SUV in India today. The new Brezza SUV is one of the most anticipated launches of 2022. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a refreshed version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza which is one of the most selling compact SUVs in the country. The company has decided to drop the ‘Vitara’ moniker from the vehicles names as it is rumoured to use that badge on another SUV in India. Apart from this, there are several major changes in the 2022 Brezza that may entice customers. The company has already started to accept bookings for the new compact SUB at an amount of Rs 11,000. The SUV has already been spotted several times during the testing phase and even at the dealerships. The new Brezza gets a new overall design and tons of cabin features such as electric sunroof, HUD, new touchscreen infotainment system and others. You can catch all the updates from the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza India launch live here.

 

LIVE BLOG

  01 Jul 2022, 11:02 AM

    Rumours suggest that the Toyota Hyryder SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine from Maruti that produces 103hp.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Jul 2022, 10:44 AM

    Toyota has already confirmed that the Hyryder SUV will be built in the Bidadi plant in Karnataka along with the Maruti Suzuki version of the vehicle.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Jul 2022, 10:43 AM

    The Toyota Hyryder SUV is the new model that is made under Toyota and Suzuki partnership, after Urban Cruiser and Glanza. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Jul 2022, 09:55 AM

    The Maruti Suzuki version of Toyota Hyryder SUV will be likely called Maruti Suzuki Vitara.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Jul 2022, 09:02 AM

    Toyota will unviel the new Toyota Hyryder SUV today and Maruti Suzuki will also get its own version of the car.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 03:56 PM

    You can see the images of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV here.

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched in India, take a look at new compact SUV - IN PICS

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 03:10 PM

    Few of the elements of the new Brezza can also be found in other products offered by Maruti Suzuki such as Ertiga, Ciaz, Baleno and others.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 01:48 PM

    Maruti Suzuki will also offer the new Brezza will also be offered under subscription scheme, with monthly fees starting at Rs 18,300.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 01:34 PM

    The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will compete against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Mahindra XUV 300. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 01:32 PM

    You can read the launch story of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV here.

    New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched in India, price starts at Rs 7.99 lakh: Design, variants and more

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 01:11 PM

    New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is here. Maruti Suzuki has launched the new 2022 Brezza compact SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 01:08 PM

    Here are the prices of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:59 PM

    Maruti Suzuki will offer the new Brezza with two customisation packages - Metroscape and Terrascape.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:54 PM

    The 2022 Brezza features a layered dashboard design in dual-tone silver and brown finish.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:53 PM

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza cabin gets these new features.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:51 PM

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:49 PM

    The new Brezza can deliver up to 20.15 km/l average thanks to the mild-hybrid technology.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:46 PM

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:44 PM

    Raman CV - CTO - Maruti Suzuki India Limited takes the stage at 2022 Brezza launch.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:41 PM

    Take a look at the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:37 PM

    The company has recieved over 45,000 bookings for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:35 PM

    Since the launch of the original in 2016, Maruti Suzuki has sold over 7.50 lakh units of the Brezza.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:30 PM

    When it comes to safety, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets 6 airbags, ABS and ESP safety systems

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:23 PM

    Shashank Srivastava takes the stage at 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launch.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:23 PM

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:21 PM

    The car features wireless charging, rear AC vents and fast charging ports.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:20 PM

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza is owned by more than 5 lakh customers in India.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:18 PM

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is the 1st product in upcmong SUV portfolio.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:17 PM

    MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India takes the stage at the launch of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV,

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:15 PM

    This the 6th launch from Maruti Suzuki in the last 8 months.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:13 PM

    The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the most anticipated SUVs of 2022.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:12 PM

    The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will be offered in 10 variants with two transmission options - LXI, LXI (O), VXI, VXI (O), ZXI, ZXI (O) and ZXI+ in manual transmission and VXI, ZXI and ZXI+.with automatic transmission. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:10 PM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:07 PM

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza wth automatic transmission may feature paddle shifters as well.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:06 PM

    The lauch event of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has begun.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 12:05 PM

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 11:51 AM

    You can watch the live steam of the event from the link below.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 11:47 AM

    The launch event of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV will begin shortly.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 11:41 AM

    The new redesigned compact SUV from Maruti Suzuki is loaded to the brim when it comes to features and safety.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 11:38 AM

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be powered by a 1,462cc K15C petrol engine churning 102bhp at 6,000rpm, while the mild-hybrid motor will produce 3bhp at 900rpm. The company has used the similar mild-hybrid powertrain in the new Ertiga facelift. The 1.5-litre engine will be available with two transmission options - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 11:37 AM

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 11:31 AM

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to be available at a starting price of around Rs 8.5 lakh. In this segment, the car will compete against the likes of the newly launched Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Mahindra XUV 300. 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 11:31 AM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 11:13 AM

    At the rear, the 2022 Brezza comes with sleeker split tail lamps.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 11:02 AM

    The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza features a redesigned front end with sleek LED headlamps and grille along with a bit of chrome. The silhouette of the car is still almost similar to the previous-gen models however, the 2022 model gets new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels along with thick plastic cladding that offer a dominating stance to the car.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 11:01 AM

    The launch event of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is about to begin.

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 10:55 AM

    In terms of features, the upcoming SUV features cruise control, automatic climate control, push button start/stop, rear AC vents, 360-degree camera and many other connected car features.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 10:47 AM

    The infotainment system in the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza runs on a new user interface that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 10:38 AM

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza also gets multi-function steering wheel as seen on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 10:29 AM

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV features a new 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 10:23 AM

    Maruti Suzuki has also revealed a few features of the compact SUV in a series of video teasers.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 10:16 AM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 10:07 AM

    The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is one the most-selling compact SUVs in the country.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 09:51 AM

    The 1.5-litre engine will be available with two transmission options - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 09:33 AM

    The 1.5-litre petrol engine in the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza can also be seen in the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 09:21 AM

    As per the document uploaded on ICAT, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be powered by a 1,462cc K15C petrol engine.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun 2022, 09:13 AM

    The new SUV is rumoured be available in 6 monotone shades – white, silver, grey, red, blue and a new khaki colour along with three dual-tone colours – red with black roof, khaki with white roof and black with silver roof. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  30 Jun

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels that provide a dominating stance to the compact SUV.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Jun 2022, 09:03 AM

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to priced a bit higher than the outgoing model.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Jun 2022, 08:57 AM

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is the first car from Maruti Suzuki to get an electric sunroof.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Jun 2022, 08:56 AM

    The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza features a redesigned front end with sleek LED headlamps and grille along with a bit of chrome. The silhouette of the car is still almost similar to the previous-gen models.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Jun 2022, 08:42 AM

    Here is a walkaround video of new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Jun 2022, 08:40 AM

    As per the document uploaded on ICAT, the 2022 Brezza is 1,790mm wide, 3,995mm long and 1,685mm tall.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Jun 2022, 08:37 AM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Jun 2022, 08:34 AM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Jun 2022, 08:33 AM

    Although the car will be fully unveiled today, the company has already teased few of the key features of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Jun 2022, 08:31 AM

    The launch event of the new Brezza will begin at 12:00pm on June 30 and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the country. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

