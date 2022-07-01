New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza India launch LIVE updates: New Brezza price starts at Rs 7.99 lakh, see images

You can catch all the updates from the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza India launch live here.

New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza India launch is here. Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new-gen Brezza compact SUV in India today. The new Brezza SUV is one of the most anticipated launches of 2022. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a refreshed version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza which is one of the most selling compact SUVs in the country. The company has decided to drop the ‘Vitara’ moniker from the vehicles names as it is rumoured to use that badge on another SUV in India. Apart from this, there are several major changes in the 2022 Brezza that may entice customers. The company has already started to accept bookings for the new compact SUB at an amount of Rs 11,000. The SUV has already been spotted several times during the testing phase and even at the dealerships. The new Brezza gets a new overall design and tons of cabin features such as electric sunroof, HUD, new touchscreen infotainment system and others. You can catch all the updates from the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza India launch live here.